Brian Austin Green Goes for a Solo Coffee Outing After Split from Megan Fox

The actor went on a coffee run to his local grocery store in Malibu, California

Brian Austin Green is enjoying the California sunshine.

The actor, 46, stepped out for a coffee run at his local grocery store in Malibu, California, on Friday following his split from his estranged wife, Megan Fox, last month.

Green wore a white T-shirt, jeans and a gray mask which was down around his neck as he held a coffee cup and a brown paper bag. He was not wearing a wedding band on his left ring finger.

The two actors share three children together: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

In May, Green confirmed the two had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green in an episode titled "Context."

The revelation came just days after Fox was seen out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.

Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."

While they are separated, Green did not rule out reconciling once again.

"Who knows if this is the end of the journey," he said. "I mean, we have a lot of life left."

"So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea."