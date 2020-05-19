Brian Austin Green Confirms Split from Megan Fox After Almost 10 Years of Marriage

"We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me," the actor said of his estranged wife

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are going their separate ways after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Green, 46, confirmed his split with Fox, 34, in Monday's episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled "Context," during which is addressed photos of the Transformers actress out with Machine Gun Kelly that surfaced last week.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor began the episode by revealing that he started to feel distant from Fox since late last year when she left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass with the rapper, 30, explaining that "things hadn’t really changed" when his wife returned home from the shoot.

Green said he gave Fox a few weeks "to recoup a little bit and get back into life" before having a heart-to-heart discussion about their marriage.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did."

“We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me," Green — who share sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7, with Fox — said.

He said after watching others around them go through divorces and things turning bitter between couples, they knew they wanted to take a different approach.

"As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids."

He continued, “Since the end of the year, we’ve really been trying to be apart and figure out what life is now. It’s a big change for both of us."

During the podcast, Green also said that their decision to separate had nothing to do with anyone "cheating".

Green went on to address Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (né Richard Colson Baker), whom she met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment," he said.

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," he added. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us."

While they are separated, Green did not rule out reconciling once again.

"Who knows if this is the end of the journey," he said. "I mean, we have a lot of life left."

"So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea."

The couple have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

First meeting on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30, the two felt an immediate attraction to one another.

“I liked him right away,” she told The New York Times Magazine in 2009. “Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic.”

Dating for about two years, the pair initially got engaged in November 2006 but they called it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.

After welcoming their eldest sons, the actress was first spotted without her wedding ring in December 2014 and she went on to file for divorce the following year, citing irreconcilable differences.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE they were at odds over how to balance family life with work.

“They had several conflicts that led to the divorce,” a family source said. “Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation.”

Green is also a father to son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship with ex Vanessa Marci

A few months into the separation, Fox and Green announced that they were having a third child together — and they reconciled the following year.

“During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did,” a source told PEOPLE. “They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”

In a September 2017 episode of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast, the actor admitted that being “in a relationship takes work, and it’s not easy.”

“Marriage is hard,” he said at the time. “It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s – you just take it day by day.”

Last year, the actor also opened up about how the pair had struggled “at first” to see eye to eye about parenting but had since found common.

“We parent together,” Green said while appearing on The Rachael Ray Show. “I’m very much more the bad cop than she is. And at first that sort of was an issue for us, and now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things.”