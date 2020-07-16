Brian Austin Green Celebrates His 47th Birthday with His Youngest Kids amid Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green celebrated his birthday alongside three of his four children

Brian Austin Green with three of his four sons

Brian Austin Green turned 47 with the close company of family.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a photo of himself lighting the candles on his birthday cake while three of his four sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey 3, watched on lovingly. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor shares his youngest children with his ex Megan Fox.

":)))," he wrote in the caption. Green also has an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

A source tells PEOPLE the actor "had a nice birthday with his boys."

"The boys were excited to celebrate their dad," says the source. "They are very cute and sweet. Brian loves being a dad. He shares custody with Megan and spends a lot of time with his boys."

The source adds, "He tries to make it a fun summer for them. They swim in the pool and hang out a lot at home."

Model Tina Louise, whom Green has been seen with and is rumored to be dating, commented on his Instagram post with, "Awwwww. Beautiful moment. Happy Birthday."

In June, Green also celebrated Father’s Day with breakfast in bed with his sons. The actor shared a sweet photo of their small group on Instagram, writing, “My heart ❤️ Happy Fathers Day everyone.”

He added, “My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning :).”

In May, Green announced that he and Fox had separated after she was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that he’s now beginning to date — but still values his relationship with Fox, who he married in 2010 after first meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," the source said. "When he doesn't see the kids, he is slowly dating. He recently started hanging out with Courtney [Stodden]. They seem more like friends though."

Earlier this month, the actor opened up about his relationship status, telling TMZ, "Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk."