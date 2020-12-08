The Beverly Hills, 90210 star filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving — the same day as Megan Fox's filing

Brian Austin Green Asks for Joint Custody of His 3 Sons with Megan Fox in Divorce Filing

Brian Austin Green has filed his own petition for divorce from Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving and requested joint legal and physical custody of the estranged couple's three sons, in a court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Fox, 34, also filed for divorce a day before the holiday, according to The Blast.

The two share sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. Green, 47, cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce and listed their separation date as March 5.

In May, the actor confirmed their separation on an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context" after Fox was photographed spending time with Machine Gun Kelly.

Green and Fox first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years and initially got engaged in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again more than a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.

Five years after their nuptials, the couple hit another bump, separating after Fox initially filed for divorce. At the time, the two announced they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

The new divorce petition comes a year and a half after Fox filed to dismiss the original one in April 2019.

Fox has since confirmed she's dating Kelly, 30, whom she co-starred with in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. On his podcast, Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed the movie abroad with Kelly.

Though their split seemed amicable at first, the two have since clashed on social media, with a source telling PEOPLE they've been at odds for some time.

"They are struggling to get along and have been for a while," a source close to Fox told PEOPLE in November.

A source close to Green said the actor is having a hard time with Fox's new relationship with Kelly.