Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise Take a Break After First Being Linked Last Month: Source
Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise were first linked on a lunch date late last month
Brian Austin Green and Australian model Tina Louise are taking a break after a month of dating, PEOPLE has learned.
The two were first linked after they were seen hanging out in late June when the two enjoyed a lunch outing at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, a vegan restaurant, which she co-owns. Louise, 38, is the second person he's been linked to since announcing he and wife Megan Fox, 34, separated late last year.
"Megan has been working in Puerto Rico so Brian has been a full-time dad," a source tells PEOPLE. "He loves his boys and they are his focus. With the boys around, it's not easy for him to date. He is taking a break from dating and is totally fine with it."
Before dating Louise, Green, 46, was seen picking up food with Courtney Stodden, 25, though a source said at the time that the two "were not acting at all like they are together" romantically.
Green and Fox married in 2010 and share three sons, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.
"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," a source previously told PEOPLE.
In May, Green announced that he and Fox had separated after she was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
Fox has been growing closer to Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker. The new couple recently resumed filming on their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. In their first joint interview last week, Fox talked about their intense instant connection, calling Kelly her "twin flame."