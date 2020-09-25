Red Table Talk Is Back with Brené Brown Discussing Shame and Self-Doubt as First Guest
Red Table Talk returns on Sept. 28 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk is almost back and the show has announced it's first guest for Season 3 — Brené Brown.
In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the 54-year-old bestselling author sits down virtually with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris to discuss shame, guilt, fear and self-doubt in the premiere episode.
"I knew early on in my work that vulnerability was the workplace of courage," Brown states in the beginning of the clip. "I knew that courage didn't exist without it."
Then, mentioning how conversations at Red Table Talk are "uncertain" because they "don't know how the conversation's gonna go," Brown laughs along with the three ladies as they agree that is what their show is all about.
"You got all three," Smith, 19, quips before Pinkett Smith, 49, says, "I'll tell you, we definitely be trying to practice some vulnerability over here."
RELATED: Red Table Talk Returns! See Jada Pinkett Smith, Daughter Willow and Mom Adrienne in First Trailer
The show, which returns on Sept. 28 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch, features Pinkett Smith, alongside her daughter and mother, as they discuss various topics and gain the perspective from three different generations.
In new episodes, the trio will be joined by guests such as Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham and Amber Rose for conversations centering on mom-shaming, sexual consent and more.
Also in the premiere episode, Smith admits what it felt like to be shamed by her parents while Pinkett Smith has a revelation about her codependency, according to a press release.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories
Earlier this week, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the official trailer for Season 3 of the popular series.
Reliving some of the show’s most memorable moments such as Demi Moore’s open conversation about her sobriety and Will Smith’s take on parenting, the new season of Red Table Talk is promising more unforgettable conversations.
“We break the silence. We break barriers. We break it down," the trio said in the trailer. "And we’re always ready for a breakthrough," Pinkett Smith added.
- Lindsay Davenport on What to Expect at French Open — and How Weather Could Hamper or Help Players
- Red Table Talk Is Back with Brené Brown Discussing Shame and Self-Doubt as First Guest
- Sister Duo Walker County Take Down a Cheater in Their New 'Shovel' Music Video
- Brendan Gleeson and Michael Kelly Share an Intense FBI Call in Exclusive The Comey Rule Clip