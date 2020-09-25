Red Table Talk returns on Sept. 28 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk Is Back with Brené Brown Discussing Shame and Self-Doubt as First Guest

Red Table Talk is almost back and the show has announced it's first guest for Season 3 — Brené Brown.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the 54-year-old bestselling author sits down virtually with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris to discuss shame, guilt, fear and self-doubt in the premiere episode.

"I knew early on in my work that vulnerability was the workplace of courage," Brown states in the beginning of the clip. "I knew that courage didn't exist without it."

Then, mentioning how conversations at Red Table Talk are "uncertain" because they "don't know how the conversation's gonna go," Brown laughs along with the three ladies as they agree that is what their show is all about.

"You got all three," Smith, 19, quips before Pinkett Smith, 49, says, "I'll tell you, we definitely be trying to practice some vulnerability over here."

Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris

The show, which returns on Sept. 28 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch, features Pinkett Smith, alongside her daughter and mother, as they discuss various topics and gain the perspective from three different generations.

In new episodes, the trio will be joined by guests such as Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham and Amber Rose for conversations centering on mom-shaming, sexual consent and more.

Also in the premiere episode, Smith admits what it felt like to be shamed by her parents while Pinkett Smith has a revelation about her codependency, according to a press release.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the official trailer for Season 3 of the popular series.

Reliving some of the show’s most memorable moments such as Demi Moore’s open conversation about her sobriety and Will Smith’s take on parenting, the new season of Red Table Talk is promising more unforgettable conversations.