Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President

"My mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that," Brendan Fraser told GQ of not attending the 2023 Golden Globes

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 09:33 AM
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser for GQ. Photo: Andreas Laszlo Konrath/GQ

Brendan Fraser will not be attending the Golden Globe Awards, even if he receives an acting nomination for his much-buzzed-about performance in The Whale.

Asked by GQ in a new cover profile for the magazine's Men of the Year issue whether he would go to the event, which is planned for Jan. 10, Fraser, 53, said he "will not participate."

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he added, citing the nonprofit organization that votes for the Golden Globe awards.

"It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that," Fraser said.

The Mummy star has claimed that former HFPA President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — an alleged incident Berk, 89, disputes. Fraser has said he believes he was blacklisted in Hollywood partly due to the aftermath of the alleged incident.

According to the actor, the assault happened when Berk reached out to shake Fraser's hand on his way out of the hotel. "His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around," Fraser claimed to GQ in 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser on the cover of GQ. Andreas Laszlo Konrath/GQ

The alleged incident left Fraser overcome with panic and fear. "I felt ill," he said at the time, recalling his emotions after he removed Berk's hand. "I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry. I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me."

Berk did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the alleged incident, but has denied the assault ever happened to The New York Times.

"Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication," he also said in a statement to GQ, acknowledging that he wrote a letter to Fraser about the alleged incident. "My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.' "

The HFPA expelled longtime member Berk from the organization back in April 2021, after he sent an email to his fellow members calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "racist hate movement" and criticizing BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors for buying a home in Topanga Canyon, California.

The South Africa-born ex-member had been part of the organization for 44 years and once served eight terms as president.

RELATED VIDEO: Brendan Fraser Says Golden Globe Ex-President Sexually Assaulted Him and Derailed His Career

Meanwhile, the Golden Globes are officially coming back to NBC in 2023 after the network declined to air the awards show earlier this year amid controversy.

The show's television comeback comes after the HPFA was widely criticized for its lack of representation among its members after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé in February 2021, in which it was revealed there were zero members of the organization that were Black.

At the time, a representative for HFPA told the LA Times that the group was aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023," Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a September press release.

Added Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA: "We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return. It's great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion and transparency."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A view of the stage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Golden Globes Officially Returning to NBC in January After Diversity Controversy
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Philip Berk
Golden Globes Voter Philip Berk, Previously Accused of Groping Brendan Fraser, Expelled by HFPA for Racist Email
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A view of the stage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Golden Globes Returning to NBC in 2023 amid Diversity Controversy Is 'Not a Done Deal': Reports
Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of "The Whale" at 45th Mill Valley Film Festival at The Outdoor Art Club on October 13, 2022 in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images); GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE, Brendan Fraser, 1997 Buena Vista Pictures
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to the City of San Francisco for 'George of the Jungle' Stunt
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
A Golden Globe Award
Golden Globes: What to Know About the 2022 Awards That Won't Be Aired on TV
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Director Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Sacheen Littlefeather Activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather takes part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Reel Injun" at the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif Summer TCA Tour PBS, Beverly Hills, USA
Sacheen Littlefeather Receives Apology from Academy for Treatment at 45th Oscars: Inside the Powerful Event
Golden Globe Trophy
Does Hollywood Care About the Golden Globes Anymore? 'Feels as If They're Not Even Happening'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Kraus/AP/Shutterstock (13095342cq) Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y Colts Bills Football, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Aug 2022
Buffalo Bills Release Matt Araiza After Punter Was Accused of Gang Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
Snoop Dogg announces nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Mispronounces Names During 2022 Golden Globe Nominations: 'Work with Me Now'
Actor Fred Savage attends the Television Academy's cocktail reception for the 67th Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Choreography at Montage Beverly Hills on August 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fred Savage's 'Wonder Years' Reboot Colleagues Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Says She 'Felt So Lonely' After Alleged Johnny Depp Sexual Assault: 'No One Knew'