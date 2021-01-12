Brendan Fraser to Play a 600 lb. Reclusive Man in Darren Aronofsky’s Movie Adaptation of The Whale
The play version of The Whale debuted in 2012 and received the 2013 Drama Desk Special Award for significant contribution to theatre
Brendan Fraser and Darren Aronofsky are teaming up for a movie adaptation of the award-winning play The Whale.
Fraser, 52, will star as Charlie, a 600 lb. reclusive writing instructor who is determined to eat himself to death, according to Variety. Desperate to reconnect with his daughter, he reaches out to her only to find a sharp-tongued, unhappy teen.
Samuel D. Hunter will write the screenplay based on his play. The 2012 production debuted off-Broadway to acclaim from The New York Times.
The play won a Drama Desk Award, the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play and a GLAAD Media Award.
This is Aronofsky's first film since 2017's mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Javier Bardem. He has also directed Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan.
Fraser was previously seen as Cliff Steele on the TV series Doom Patrol and voiced the character's alter-ego Robotman.
In 2018, Fraser told GQ his stunt-filled movies took a toll on his body.
"I believe I probably was trying too hard, in a way that's destructive," Fraser said. "By the time I did the third Mummy picture in China [in 2008] I was put together with tape and ice — just, like, really nerdy and fetishy about ice packs. Screw-cap ice packs and downhill-mountain-biking pads, 'cause they're small and light and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily."