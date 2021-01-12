The play version of The Whale debuted in 2012 and received the 2013 Drama Desk Special Award for significant contribution to theatre

Brendan Fraser to Play a 600 lb. Reclusive Man in Darren Aronofsky’s Movie Adaptation of The Whale

Brendan Fraser and Darren Aronofsky are teaming up for a movie adaptation of the award-winning play The Whale.

Fraser, 52, will star as Charlie, a 600 lb. reclusive writing instructor who is determined to eat himself to death, according to Variety. Desperate to reconnect with his daughter, he reaches out to her only to find a sharp-tongued, unhappy teen.

Samuel D. Hunter will write the screenplay based on his play. The 2012 production debuted off-Broadway to acclaim from The New York Times.

The play won a Drama Desk Award, the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play and a GLAAD Media Award.

This is Aronofsky's first film since 2017's mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Javier Bardem. He has also directed Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan.

Fraser was previously seen as Cliff Steele on the TV series Doom Patrol and voiced the character's alter-ego Robotman.

In 2018, Fraser told GQ his stunt-filled movies took a toll on his body.