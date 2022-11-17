Brendan Fraser Shares Heartwarming Story of Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio After Meeting as Teens

Brendan Fraser is happy to have reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon.

In a new interview with GQ published on Wednesday, Fraser, 53, spoke about running into the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor for the first time in years when they started filming Martin Scorsese's upcoming crime drama.

Fraser, who can soon be seen in The Whale, told the outlet that he first met DiCaprio, now 48, "when he was I think probably all of, I don't know, 17, 16 maybe," and had just starred in 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

"I think I had just been in School Ties or something then," Fraser said of meeting DiCaprio in the '90s. "And I was, like, flummoxed but I just wanted to tell him, 'Hear, hear. That was incredible.' "

"And he repeated that to me," the actor said of speaking with DiCaprio when they reunited for their new movie. "He remembered me. He said: 'You were the only guy who didn't treat me like a little kid.' "

"He volunteered that to me," Fraser told the outlet. "That was meaningful."

Though Fraser and DiCaprio's careers careened in different paths after they both rose to fame in the '90s, the two actors find themselves together again in the upcoming film from Scorsese, 80, with Fraser set to play a defense lawyer, according to GQ.

"I was fantasizing that I felt like one of the apprentices in Michelangelo's workshop," Fraser said of stepping onto a set with DiCaprio and the iconic director for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Andreas Laszlo Konrath/GQ

In the upcoming movie, DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by Robert De Niro).

Killers of the Flower Moon, expected to release in 2023, is based on David Grann's 2017 non-fiction novel. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

In Fraser's GQ cover profile Thursday, the actor also said that he will not attend the Golden Globe Awards, even if he receives an acting nomination for his much-buzzed-about performance in The Whale.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked whether he would go to the event, which is planned for Jan. 10, Fraser said he "will not participate."

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he added, citing the nonprofit organization that votes for the Golden Globe awards.

"It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that," Fraser said.

Brendan Fraser on the cover of GQ. Andreas Laszlo Konrath/GQ

The Mummy star has claimed that former HFPA President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — an alleged incident Berk, 89, disputes. Fraser has said he believes he was blacklisted in Hollywood partly due to the aftermath of the alleged incident.

According to the actor, the assault happened when Berk reached out to shake Fraser's hand on his way out of the hotel. "His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around," Fraser claimed to GQ in 2018.

Berk did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the alleged incident, but has denied the assault ever happened to The New York Times.

Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to release in 2023.