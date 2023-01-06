Brendan Fraser Says Praise for 'The Whale' 'Invigorates' Him as an Actor: 'It's Been Eye-Opening'

Brendan Fraser is soaking in all the praise for his role in The Whale.

"It's been gratifying, it's been eye-opening," the 54-year-old actor told PEOPLE at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday. "It has made me have a sense of accomplishment by way of seeing how this story is changing people's hearts and minds."

He adds, "That's gratifying, to say at least, and that kind of opportunity does not come along in this circus show of show business that we all play along with sometimes. But when it does, and it's material that's handled with care and the project comports itself in a way that's interesting and important, I feel very fortunate and lucky to be a part of it."

Fraser's commitment to the role, in which he plays a 600-lb. man who reckons with the limits of his reclusive life over a period of five days, has earned him multiple award nods, including a Golden Globe nomination.

On Thursday, Fraser clinched his latest honor for the performance, receiving the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brendan Fraser. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The impact is not lost on the Mummy actor, he says, but he notes that the recognition works both ways.

"It invigorates me to see the positive effects that this film is having for its audience," he says. "And after everything's said and done about giving a performance and a film that's popular, that's all fine and well and wonderful."

"It's remunerative, in a way, for me to think that this is a story that will live on and you can refer back to and you can see it again. And I think it can do some good," Fraser adds.

The Whale's message has clearly resonated with those who have seen it, beginning with an overwhelming response — and six-minute standing ovation — after its world premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival.

RELATED VIDEO: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During 5-Minute Standing Ovation for The Whale in London

Fraser, for his part, was moved to tears by the reception, during which he repeatedly hugged the movie's director, Darren Aronofsky, and then was met with louder applause when he attempted to leave the theater.

The star, who had not had a major role since 2013, then became emotional as he took a bow before the audience.

Fraser has said that he initially took on the project after seeking a role that would help him learn "what I was capable of."

"If there's no risk, then why bother?" he told Vanity Fair last August. "I want to learn from the people I'm working with at this point in my career."

Fraser added, "I've had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I'm keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I'm contributing to the craft, and I'm learning from it."