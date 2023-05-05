Brendan Fraser Says He's 'Really Being Picky' with Future Roles After His Oscar Win

Brendan Fraser is taking his time choosing his next move.

More than one month after Fraser, 54, won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale at the 95th Oscars, the actor noted that he has not yet set plans for his follow-up role during a conversation with broadcast journalist Hannah Storm at the Greenwich International Film Festival's inaugural Inspiration Talk and award ceremony in Stamford, Conn. Thursday.

"I read the trades the other day. Apparently, I'm going to have to pick up a picket sign," the actor said, joking in reference to the Writers Guild of America strike enacted on Tuesday, when Storm asked what his plans for future movies look like. "It might be a long summer."

"At the moment, I don't have anything — I'm really being picky right now," he told the audience, noting that he does have a role in Martin Scorsese's upcoming crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which will receive a world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival this month.

"I will tell you that I'm excited to see it myself," Fraser said of the movie, as he praised its ensemble cast and legendary director Scorsese.

Starpix/Patrick Huban

"We were working in a really hot weather in Oklahoma, and I can't oversell my participation in this film because it's epic," Fraser said. "There's so many actors in this movie when you see it. I'll arrive for a scene or two at the end."

When asked by Storm what working with Goodfellas director Scorsese was like, Fraser said: "It's like my fantasies fulfilled at what it's like to be in a Renaissance master's studio."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Think about that. Somebody who has all the knowledge, hands down and surrounded by people who are so talented and enthusiastic for his vision," the actor added, adding that due to the way the director filmed the movie, "the work that we did was kind of being in an opera or a play because it was happening in real time."

Starpix/Patrick Huban

Killers of the Flower Moon is adapted from from best-selling author David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book of the same name. The movie is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows the murders of members of the oil-wealthy indigenous Osage Nation, as well as the earliest days of the FBI's history. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

"Everyone is glad to stand by in a sweltering Airbnb in Oklahoma," Fraser said of making film, which he said was largely shot during summer 2021. "It's Scorsese."

At the event Wednesday, Fraser was honored with the GIFF Inspiration Award, "designed to honor artists who inspire others through their craft or philanthropic endeavors."

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in select theaters on October 6 before a wider U.S. release on October 20. It will then stream globally on Apple TV+.