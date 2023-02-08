Brendan Fraser Says He and Matt Damon Were Fully Nude for 'School Ties' Shower Scene: 'It Was Scary'

"When you're an actor and you're starting off, you're ambitious and game for pretty much anything. They say, 'Jump,' and you say, 'How high?' " Fraser said

By
Published on February 8, 2023 08:46 AM

Brendan Fraser is laying bare the real story behind the shower fight scene he had with Matt Damon in their 1992 movie School Ties.

In a guest spot on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, the Whale star, 54, revealed that when the actors came to blows in the drama film's pivotal moment in which Damon's Charlie Dillon tells the football team that that their fellow teammate David Greene, played by Fraser, is Jewish, they were both completely naked.

"It was scary. It's scary to do that," Fraser told Howard Stern. "And when you're an actor and you're starting off, you're ambitious and game for pretty much anything. They say, 'Jump,' and you say, 'How high?' "

He continued, "I appreciated that this isn't really for wow or a scintillating factor of going, 'Hey, look at that. Naked people.' The point of it was is that when Damon's character says what he says about David, he just reveals who he is."

"His anti-Semitism and his prejudice is stripped down naked, and it's ugly," Fraser added. "And the door is locked and they fight over it like shaved apes that need to be pulled apart because they've run out of things to say to one another, and it just turns into an ugly knuckle-dusting fit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser School Ties - 1992
Matt Damon and Brendan Fraser in School Ties (1992). John Seakwood/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fraser was new to Hollywood when he landed the role in his early 20s, and said he was still getting used to its nuances — so much so that when he was asked to "test" for then-Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing before he was offered the job, he told Stern, 69, he had no idea what that meant.

"In my naivete I thought it was, like, an exam or something like that," he said.

But similar to breaking through in Hollywood, Fraser said his character in the movie just wanted to fit in.

"In this case, David wanted to be a part of this school," he said. "He wanted the camaraderie, he wanted the glory that sport brought him. But it came at a cost, and the barrier was that he was Jewish, and their anti-Semitism kept him out."

He added, "So for all that need of wanting to belong, I identified with that because I felt like I want to be a part of this Hollywood also."

Brendan Fraser on His Breakout Role in “School Ties” With Matt Damon and Chris O'Donnell
Brendan Fraser. The Howard Stern Show/Youtube

Fraser's comments come amid his triumphant return to the spotlight years after achieving fame in such movies as George of the Jungle and the Mummy franchise.

Following a 2003 incident in which the actor claimed that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him while at a luncheon, Fraser has said he believes he was partly blacklisted in Hollywood. (Berk, 89, disputes the claim.)

But since the world premiere of his latest movie The Whale at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, the Oscar-nominated star has been treated to minutes-long standing ovations and an outpouring of love for his performance, including a similar response at the London Film Festival in October 2022.

"I just broke out crying. That solved all the problems," Fraser said on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month about the reception, going on to joke about the varying reports of how long the applause has lasted, "I think it depends on who's holding the stopwatch, to tell you the truth."

He added, "I feel like I'm still waiting for someone to walk in and tell me that the jig is up, you know."

Related Articles
Brendan Fraser attends the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala Arrivals at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Brendan Fraser Compares a Golden Globe Award to a 'Hood Ornament': Not 'Meaningful to Me'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional as He Talks About Son with Autism: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'
Brendan Fraser attends Variety, The New York Party; Matt Damon, left, and wife Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of "The Last Duel"
Brendan Fraser Credits Matt Damon for Helping Him Get Breakout Role in 'School Ties'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser on Movie-Star Comeback: 'I'm Waiting for Someone' to 'Tell Me That the Jig Is Up'
Brendan Fraser attends the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala Arrivals at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Brendan Fraser Says Praise for 'The Whale' 'Invigorates' Him as an Actor: 'It's Been Eye-Opening'
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi
Brendan Fraser Recalls Landing 'Airheads' Even Though He's 'Not a Musician': 'I Don't Play the Guitar'
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marsha Blackburn/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880676d) Brendan Fraser, Leslie Mann George Of The Jungle - 1997 Director: Sam Weisman Disney USA Scene Still Family George de la jungle
Brendan Fraser Says He Was 'Starved of Carbohydrates' for 'George of the Jungle' : 'My Brain Was Misfiring'
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser attend Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser Have Emotional 'Encino Man' Reunion Over 30 Years Later
Mia Goth at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mia Goth Says Oscars Is 'Very Political' After 'Nope' and 'Pearl' Snubs: 'A Change is Necessary'
Actor Brendan Fraser discusses his return to big screen
Brendan Fraser Says His 2003 Alleged Groping Incident Was 'Causing Me Emotional and Personal Distress'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Brendan Fraser Wins at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I Was in the Wilderness' Before 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartwarming Story of Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio After Meeting as Teens
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartwarming Story of Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio After Meeting as Teens
Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Brendan Fraser Says Sadie Sink's 'Breathtaking' 'The Whale' Performance Made Him 'Constantly' Forget Lines