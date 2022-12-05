Brendan Fraser Says His 2003 Alleged Groping Incident Was 'Causing Me Emotional and Personal Distress'

"I felt like, okay, now, suddenly, I've been violated," Brendan Fraser told Lee Cowan on Monday's episode of CBS Mornings

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 01:09 PM

Brendan Fraser is reflecting on how his alleged experience with sexual assault affected him going forward.

In a conversation with Lee Cowan surrounding his new movie The Whale for Monday's episode of CBS Mornings, the 54-year-old actor discussed his claim that former HFPA President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003. (Berk, 89, disputes the claim.)

Asked by Cowan, 57, whether the alleged incident "derailed everything," Fraser agreed, "Well, yes, because there's a system in place that is about power."

"And I had played by the rules up until that point. And I felt like, okay, now, suddenly, I've been violated. And it has gone too far. And I will no longer abide this," he added.

According to The Mummy star, the alleged incident "was causing me emotional distress; it was causing me personal distress."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Actor Brendan Fraser discusses his return to big screen
Brendan Fraser and Lee Cowan. CBS Mornings/Youtube

Fraser has claimed the assault happened when Berk reached out to shake Fraser's hand on his way out of the Beverly Hills Hotel after a luncheon they both attended there.

"His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around," Fraser claimed to GQ in 2018, when he first came forward with the allegation.

Of revealing the alleged incident, Fraser told Cowan, "I spoke up because I saw so many of my friends and colleagues who, at that time, were bravely emerging to speak their truth to power."

"And I had something to say, too," the Blast from the Past actor added.

Berk did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the alleged incident, but has denied the assault ever happened to The New York Times.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Sounding Off on Physical, Emotional and Sexual Assault: 20 Stars Who Gave a Voice to the Voiceless

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the nonprofit organization that votes for the Golden Globe Awardsexpelled longtime member Berk back in April 2021, after he sent an email to his fellow members calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "racist hate movement" and criticizing BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors for buying a home in Topanga Canyon, California.

Last month, Fraser told GQ in a cover profile for the magazine's Men of the Year issue that he "will not participate" in the Golden Globes, which are planned for Jan. 10, even if he receives an acting nomination for his much-buzzed-about performance in The Whale.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he said.

"It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that," Fraser added.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartwarming Story of Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio After Meeting as Teens
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartwarming Story of Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio After Meeting as Teens
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Declared a Mistrial After Jurors Are Unable to Come to Unanimous Verdict
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, center, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation Haggis Detained, Brindisi, Italy - 22 Jun 2022
Director Paul Haggis Found Liable in N.Y. Rape Case, Jury Awards $7.5 Million in Damages
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time for Forcible Touching After Meeting Terms of Plea Deal
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
Director Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Rules Donald Trump Must Sit for Deposition in Assault Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Philip Berk
Golden Globes Voter Philip Berk, Previously Accused of Groping Brendan Fraser, Expelled by HFPA for Racist Email
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp Takes the Stand in Trial Against Kevin Spacey as Lawyer Questions Their First Encounter