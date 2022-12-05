Brendan Fraser Says His 2003 Alleged Groping Incident Was 'Causing Me Emotional and Personal Distress'

Brendan Fraser is reflecting on how his alleged experience with sexual assault affected him going forward.

In a conversation with Lee Cowan surrounding his new movie The Whale for Monday's episode of CBS Mornings, the 54-year-old actor discussed his claim that former HFPA President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003. (Berk, 89, disputes the claim.)

Asked by Cowan, 57, whether the alleged incident "derailed everything," Fraser agreed, "Well, yes, because there's a system in place that is about power."

"And I had played by the rules up until that point. And I felt like, okay, now, suddenly, I've been violated. And it has gone too far. And I will no longer abide this," he added.

According to The Mummy star, the alleged incident "was causing me emotional distress; it was causing me personal distress."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Brendan Fraser and Lee Cowan. CBS Mornings/Youtube

Fraser has claimed the assault happened when Berk reached out to shake Fraser's hand on his way out of the Beverly Hills Hotel after a luncheon they both attended there.

"His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around," Fraser claimed to GQ in 2018, when he first came forward with the allegation.

Of revealing the alleged incident, Fraser told Cowan, "I spoke up because I saw so many of my friends and colleagues who, at that time, were bravely emerging to speak their truth to power."

"And I had something to say, too," the Blast from the Past actor added.

Berk did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the alleged incident, but has denied the assault ever happened to The New York Times.

Brendan Fraser. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Sounding Off on Physical, Emotional and Sexual Assault: 20 Stars Who Gave a Voice to the Voiceless

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the nonprofit organization that votes for the Golden Globe Awards — expelled longtime member Berk back in April 2021, after he sent an email to his fellow members calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "racist hate movement" and criticizing BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors for buying a home in Topanga Canyon, California.

Last month, Fraser told GQ in a cover profile for the magazine's Men of the Year issue that he "will not participate" in the Golden Globes, which are planned for Jan. 10, even if he receives an acting nomination for his much-buzzed-about performance in The Whale.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he said.

"It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that," Fraser added.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.