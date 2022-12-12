Brendan Fraser Reveals We Have All Been Saying His Name Wrong

The actor suggested an easy way to make sure fans pronounce his name right

By
Published on December 12, 2022 10:32 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

We've been saying Brendan Fraser's name all wrong.

Fraser unveiled the proper way to say his name during an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors with Adam Sandler.

"When I first met Brendan Fraser... that's your full name right? Brendan Fraser?" Sandler, 56, asked Fraser, 54.

That's when Fraser corrected him and revealed, "It's Fraser... " After Sandler repeated it and didn't hit the mark, Fraser pointed out it rhymes with the word "razor".

"You shave with a razor," Fraser said as he pretended to shave before taking a fun dig at Sandler.

"You should try standing closer to it," he joked, bringing attention to Sandler's growing beard.

Sandler responded and said of his facial hair, "I didn't even know this happened. This is two days of not shaving."

Fraser isn't the only star who has recently revealed the correct pronunciation of his name.

Last month, Adele set the record straight about her moniker in a Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video.

"Love that," Adele, 34, said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question about songwriting. "She said my name perfectly!"

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'

The correct pronunciation is "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," according to the star, who then moved on to answer the woman's question.

Earlier this year, Lindsay Lohan joined the list of celebrities who corrected fans on the saying of her name, telling them they have been stressing the wrong syllable of her last name.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan," she said in a video that marked her TikTok debut, pronouncing her name "Lo-hen" rather than "LO-han."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrissy Teigen, 37, also shocked fans when she tweeted a video revealing the real pronunciation of her last name in 2018.

Instead of "tee-gen," which was what many people had been saying, it's actually "tie-gen."

"I'm tired of living this lie," the model said in her video. "It's 'tie-gen.'"

Related Articles
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Celebrity Names You've Probably Been Mispronouncing
adele
Adele Reveals How We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Incorrectly
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Surprises TikTok with Pronunciation of Her Last Name in New Video
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles Hit in Eye with Skittle During LA Show, Jokes That He'll Need to Wear an 'Eye Patch'
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin attend Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Will Ferrell's Wife? All About Viveca Paulin
Brendan Morais and Pieper James
Brendan Morais and Pieper James' Relationship Timeline
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship: A Look Back
Actor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, CaliforniaActor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Relationship Timeline
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Will Smith's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
The Masked Singer
Nicole Scherzinger 'Can't Believe' She Didn't Guess Pal Who Was Unmasked on 'Masked Singer' 's Muppet Night