Brendan Fraser Reveals We Have All Been Saying His Name Wrong

We've been saying Brendan Fraser's name all wrong.

Fraser unveiled the proper way to say his name during an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors with Adam Sandler.

"When I first met Brendan Fraser... that's your full name right? Brendan Fraser?" Sandler, 56, asked Fraser, 54.

That's when Fraser corrected him and revealed, "It's Fraser... " After Sandler repeated it and didn't hit the mark, Fraser pointed out it rhymes with the word "razor".

"You shave with a razor," Fraser said as he pretended to shave before taking a fun dig at Sandler.

"You should try standing closer to it," he joked, bringing attention to Sandler's growing beard.

Sandler responded and said of his facial hair, "I didn't even know this happened. This is two days of not shaving."

Fraser isn't the only star who has recently revealed the correct pronunciation of his name.

Last month, Adele set the record straight about her moniker in a Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video.

"Love that," Adele, 34, said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question about songwriting. "She said my name perfectly!"

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'

The correct pronunciation is "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," according to the star, who then moved on to answer the woman's question.

Earlier this year, Lindsay Lohan joined the list of celebrities who corrected fans on the saying of her name, telling them they have been stressing the wrong syllable of her last name.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan," she said in a video that marked her TikTok debut, pronouncing her name "Lo-hen" rather than "LO-han."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrissy Teigen, 37, also shocked fans when she tweeted a video revealing the real pronunciation of her last name in 2018.

Instead of "tee-gen," which was what many people had been saying, it's actually "tie-gen."

"I'm tired of living this lie," the model said in her video. "It's 'tie-gen.'"