Brendan Fraser Felt He 'Deserved' Physical Wear and Tear of Doing Own Stunts: 'There Was Self-Loathing'

The Oscar nominee said he got "banged up from years of doing my own stunts"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 30, 2023 12:17 PM
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Brendan Fraser admitted that past self-loathing caused him to accept physical pain and injuries while working.

The actor, who recently scored his first Oscar nomination for The Whale, recalled to The Telegraph how he suffered wear and tear on his body early in his Hollywood career, requiring surgeries like a partial knee replacement, among other procedures.

"I got a little banged up from years of doing my own stunts and needed a surgical fix on the spine and the hinges," said Fraser, 54, adding of recovery, "That took a lot out of me. I knew I would get better, but it took a long time."

When he was making 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in China, Fraser would suit up "like a gladiator" every day using "muscle tape and ice packs, strapping on this Transformer-like exoskeleton just to get through the scene."

He added, "Absolutely, there was self-loathing. I think on some level I felt I deserved [a beating] and wanted to be the one who got in the first punch."

Brendan Fraser accepts the Spotlight Award onstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Fraser also reflected aging and his body changes, explaining he's "older now; I don't look the way I did in those days, and I don't necessarily want to," when looking back on his physique for 1997's George of the Jungle.

"But," he continued, "I've made peace with who I am now. And I'm glad that the work I can do is based in an emotional reality that's not my own life but is one that I can strongly identify with."

RELATED VIDEO: Brendan Fraser's Sons Join Dad at The Whale Screening in N.Y.C.

Reacting to his Best Actor nomination last week, Fraser said in a statement he is "absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing [costar] Hong Chau's beautiful performance and Adrien Morot's incredible makeup."

"I wouldn't have this nomination without [director] Darren Aronofsky, [writer] Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie," he continued. "A gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!"

Related Articles
Harry Potter costars, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis
Rupert Grint and His 'Harry Potter' Costars Have a WhatsApp Group Chat Called 'The Potterheads'
Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy: Report
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After Alec's Criminal Charges
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christina Ricci attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Ricci Says Academy's 'Backward' Review of Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom 'Feels Elitist'
Abigail Breslin Ira Kunyansky wedding
Abigail Breslin Reveals She Wed Longtime Love Ira Kunyansky: 'Ya Girl Got Married'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Cate Blanchett, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Jamie Lee Curtis 'Had a Cake' with Cate Blanchett to Celebrate Oscar Noms: 'Then We Worked'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: M. Night Shyamalan attends the "Knock at the Cabin" UK Special Screening at Vue West End on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits to M. Night Shyamalan She Spoiled' Sixth Sense' for Freddie Prinze Jr.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Octavia Spencer attends the Season 3 Premiere of Apple TV's "Truth be Told" at Pacific Design Center on January 19, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated By Whoopi Goldberg during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'
Stephanie Hsu
Who Is Stephanie Hsu? Everything to Know About the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star
Blake Lively, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor' Sequel Slated to Begin Production in Italy This Fall: Source
Sydney Sweeney, Jane Fonda as Barbarella
Jane Fonda Says She Tries 'Not To' Think About 'Barbarella' Reboot Starring Sydney Sweeney
Shane West Blake Lively
Shane West Supports Starring in 'It Ends with Us' with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Razzies 'Bullying' New Firestarter Child Actress with 'Worst' Nomination Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Razzies 'Bullying' 'Firestarter' Child Actress with 'Worst' Nomination
Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'; Jack Nicholson
Pamela Anderson Says She Walked in on Jack Nicholson Having a Threesome in a Bathroom: 'I Caught His Eye'