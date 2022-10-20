Brendan Fraser is feeling the love from Dwayne Johnson.

Fraser, 53, is enjoying awards buzz for his performance in The Whale, which marks a major comeback for the star, known for blockbusters like The Mummy and George of the Jungle.

After footage went viral of Fraser getting emotional during a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, Johnson — who was in 2001's The Mummy Returns with Fraser — tweeted support for him.

"Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career," wrote Johnson, 50. "Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale."

At Variety's New York Party on Wednesday, Fraser reacted to Johnson's support, telling Variety, "I thought that was really nice of him."

"The first time I met him was at the reception after The Mummy Returns. We hadn't met in person before then, actually, although we were fighting onscreen. But every time I 'worked with him' he was just a piece of tape on a stick. So it was nice to go, 'Hey, man. How are ya? We finally meet!' "

He joked, "I could take him. I could take him — he's just a piece of tape on a stick!"

Dwayne Johnson; Brendan Fraser. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

In a recent Variety cover story alongside The Whale director Darren Aronofsky, Fraser said he is open to reprising his Mummy role of Rick O'Connell in another sequel.

"I don't know how it would work," he said. "But I'd be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."

He also shared his views on the 2017 reboot that starred Tom Cruise, saying it lacked the "fun" factor: "It is hard to make that movie. The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in the new one, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9.