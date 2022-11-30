Brendan Fraser Reacts to Elizabeth Hurley Calling Him a Favorite Costar: 'She's a Delight'

Elizabeth Hurley is a big fan of Brendan Fraser — and the feeling is mutual.

Hurley, 57, recently told PEOPLE about reuniting with her Bedazzled costar at a London screening of his film The Whale. And at Tuesday night's New York City premiere of the Darren Aronofsky film, Fraser, 53, called Hurley "a delight."

"The answer is always a yes," Fraser told Extra about potentially working with Hurley again. "She's so funny. She's a friend, and I think that she's a talented person with a lot more left in her to offer."

Hurley told PEOPLE earlier this month in a conversation surrounding her upcoming rom-com Christmas in the Caribbean that she would "love to work with" Fraser once more.

"He was one of my favorite costars," said the actress. "Brendan and I got on so fantastically when we shot Bedazzled and then didn't speak. We didn't speak at all until I got invited to this screening of The Whale."

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

"And I was so excited that I'd see Brendan again," Hurley continued, adding that she "was so bowled over by how fabulous he is in" The Whale.

The Austin Powers actress also said she's a "big fan" of "fabulous director" Aronofsky, 53.

"And Brendan is one of the nicest human beings you could ever meet and I'm just so happy for him that he's just had this opportunity to shine again," she said.

Bedazzled, directed by Harold Ramis, came as a remake of a 1967 film of the same name. The film features Fraser as a man who signs his soul over to the devil (Hurley) in exchange for seven wishes.

"It was wonderful meeting up with [Brendan]. It's been 20 years since I tortured him in Bedazzled," Hurley joked to PEOPLE of Fraser. "I loved [The Whale] and I love him."

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in Bedazzled (2000). Francois Duhamel/20th Century Fox/Ocean/Kobal/Shutterstock

In The Whale, Fraser plays a reclusive writing instructor named Charlie who is struggling to reconnect with his teen daughter (Sadie Sink) amid his failing health. The film, written by Samuel D. Hunter, is based on the 2012 play of the same name.

While Fraser's performance has earned rave reviews and standing ovations, many have argued the role should've gone to an actual obese male and questioned the decision to have Fraser wear a body suit for the part.

At the New York City premiere Tuesday, Fraser told PEOPLE he would "absolutely" transform again for another role.

"I think it's one of the more exacting ways you can create a character and body," he said of the process, "and in this case the mandate that Charlie's costume would respect the laws of gravity and physics as opposed to the many ways that we've seen that character depicted in films before as really a one-note joke, and in a costume that's just unfair."

"That's a personal view," he added, "but we felt an obligation to ensure that it was cumbersome. It was accurate — that was what we strived for."

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9.