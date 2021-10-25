Brendan Fraser Lands Second DC Role as Supervillain in Batgirl Movie: Reports

Brendan Fraser joins In the Heights breakout Leslie Grace, who will star as the eponymous Batgirl (a.k.a. Barbara Gordon)

Brendan Fraser is taking on his second role in the DC universe.

DC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on his casting in the movie.

His role in Batgirl will mark Fraser's second in the DCU; he currently plays Cliff Steele in HBO Max's Doom Patrol TV series.

Grace was cast as the eponymous superhero (a.k.a. Barbara Gordon) in July. The daughter of Commissioner Gordon, Barbara is the most established version of Batgirl.

"I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl!" Grace, 26, wrote on Twitter at the time of her casting. "I cannot believeeee what I'm writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I'm ready to give her all I've got!"

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are signed on to helm the movie from writer Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and producer Kristin Burr (Cruella).

"With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham. Christina's script is crackling with spirit," Burr previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy, which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I'm just psyched I get to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool."

The role of Batgirl was originated onscreen by Yvonne Craig, who played Barbara Gordon in the 1966 Batman series. Alicia Silverstone played another incarnation of the superhero as Barbara Wilson, the niece of Alfred Pennyworth, in 1997's Batman & Robin. Dina Meyer later took on the role of Barbara Gordon in the 2002 Birds of Prey series.