Brendan Fraser Is All Smiles at JFK Following Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'

The actor received a six-minute ovation for his role in The Whale at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday

By
Published on September 7, 2022 08:17 AM
Brendan Fraser all smiles while arriving at JFK International Airport in New York City just hours after moved to tears by standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser arrives at JFK. Photo: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Brendan Fraser is happy to be home!

The 53-year-old actor beamed from ear to ear as he arrived at New York City's JFK airport on Tuesday, having been moved to tears by the reception to his comeback movie The Whale at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

Clad in a black baseball cap and a dark long-sleeved shirt, Fraser still looked to be thrilled by the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response to the movie, in which he plays a 600-lb. man who, over five days, reckons with the limits of his reclusive life.

After the premiere, Fraser repeatedly hugged the movie's director, Darren Aronofsky, several times during the ovation and was met with louder applause as he attempted to leave the theater, reported Variety.

The star then became emotional as he took a bow before the audience.

Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The response to The Whale marks a comeback for the actor, whose last leading role was nine years ago in Breakout. Recent TV stints on Trust, The Affair and Doom Patrol have been keeping him busy despite the shelving of Batgirl, HBO Max's movie in which he was expected to play the villain.

Fraser told Vanity Fair that he knew taking on The Whale would not be without its challenges and that he took on the project after seeking a role that would help him learn "what I was capable of."

"If there's no risk, then why bother?" he said. "I want to learn from the people I'm working with at this point in my career. I've had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I'm keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I'm contributing to the craft, and I'm learning from it.

"This is a prime opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable," Fraser added.

Aronofsky, 53, told Vanity Fair that Fraser carried between 50 and 300 extra pounds during filming, depending on the scene. The movie takes place entirely within his character's home over the course of less than a week.

The experience gave the actor a bout of vertigo in the process, sharing with the media at the festival that he experienced an "undulating feeling," much like the experience of getting around in water-logged Venice.

"I think it's poetic that the trauma he carries is manifest in the physical weight of his body," he said ahead of the film's premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know that I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo, when at the end of the day all the appliances were removed, just as you would feel stepping off the boat onto the dock here in Venice — that undulating feeling."

