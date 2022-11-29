Entertainment Movies Brendan Fraser and Girlfriend Jeanne Moore Have Date Night at 2022 Gotham Awards The pair walked the red carpet together at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 12:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore continue to be at each other's side for awards season. The pair attended the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, where Fraser, 53, was nominated for outstanding lead performance for The Whale. Till actress Danielle Deadwyler ultimately won the category. Earlier this year, Fraser and Moore, a makeup artist, walked red carpets together at awards shows and movie festivals, including the GQ Men of the Year Party earlier this month, the 66th BFI London Film Festival in October, and the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September. Fraser was previously married to ex-wife Afton Smith for nine years before they announced their split in 2007. They share three kids: Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16. Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Love to Work with' Brendan Fraser Again: 'One of My Favorite Costars' Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. In a recent interview with Variety, The Mummy actor reflected on making a major comeback after taking a break from Hollywood to focus on his personal life. "Presently, Hollywood may be back in play, but I know that the time I needed to take for personal reasons and for family reasons was all time well spent. And the industry changed a great deal from the time I stepped back in 2009 or 2010. It kind of went from analog to digital, so I had to adjust to that," said Fraser. He added, "I was never that far away. You can't get rid of me that easy. But I'm glad to have a job. I'm still expecting somebody to walk over to me, hand me a dish towel and say, 'Fraser, get back in the kitchen.' "