Brendan Fraser and Girlfriend Jeanne Moore Have Date Night at 2022 Gotham Awards

The pair walked the red carpet together at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Published on November 29, 2022 12:21 PM
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore date night at Gotham Awards
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore continue to be at each other's side for awards season.

The pair attended the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, where Fraser, 53, was nominated for outstanding lead performance for The Whale. Till actress Danielle Deadwyler ultimately won the category.

Earlier this year, Fraser and Moore, a makeup artist, walked red carpets together at awards shows and movie festivals, including the GQ Men of the Year Party earlier this month, the 66th BFI London Film Festival in October, and the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September.

Fraser was previously married to ex-wife Afton Smith for nine years before they announced their split in 2007. They share three kids: Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16.

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore date night at Gotham Awards
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

In a recent interview with Variety, The Mummy actor reflected on making a major comeback after taking a break from Hollywood to focus on his personal life.

"Presently, Hollywood may be back in play, but I know that the time I needed to take for personal reasons and for family reasons was all time well spent. And the industry changed a great deal from the time I stepped back in 2009 or 2010. It kind of went from analog to digital, so I had to adjust to that," said Fraser.

He added, "I was never that far away. You can't get rid of me that easy. But I'm glad to have a job. I'm still expecting somebody to walk over to me, hand me a dish towel and say, 'Fraser, get back in the kitchen.' "

