Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Accepting Highest Honor at TIFF: 'Wow, This Is New for Me'

The actor took home the Tribute Award for his performance in The Whale

By Mia McNiece
Published on September 12, 2022 09:50 AM
Honoree Brendan Fraser accepts the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for 'The Whale' onstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Brendan Fraser was overwhelmed with emotion while accepting the Tribute Award for his role in The Whale at Sunday's Toronto International Film Festival gala.

"Wow, this is new for me because normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out," Fraser said. "I think that the last time I waited to hear my name called out loud to receive an award was in grade 4 and it was from the peewee bowling league."

The 53-year-old actor, who underwent a huge physical transformation to play a 600-lb. man in the film, has been collecting awards for the role and recently received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival.

Honoree Brendan Fraser accepts the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for 'The Whale' onstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter presented the award to Fraser, who said, "The Whale, it's a redemption story about a guy called Charlie. And he's gone through significant life changes and he's forgotten about who he is and the ones he loves and he's running out of time to tell them that if he can at all."

Honoree Brendan Fraser, recipient of the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for 'The Whale,', poses backstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Unique Nicole/Getty

"But he has a superpower: Charlie can see the good in others when they can't see that in themselves," said Fraser. "He can bring that out in in them, and I am a firm believer that we need a little more of that in this world."

Also honored at the Fairmount Royal York Hotel dinner was The Swimmers director Sally El Hosaini, actress Michelle Yeoh and director Sam Mendes. The first honor of the night went to Harry Styles and the cast of My Policeman. Styles gave a quick acceptance speech telling the crowd, "We all loved making this film so much, and we hope you enjoy it."

The Whale premieres Dec. 9 in theaters.

Related Articles
Director Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser 'Line of Descent' premiere
'The Whale' Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit
Dwayne Johnson, Brendan Fraser
Dwayne Johnson Says 'Beautiful Ovation' for Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' Makes Him 'So Happy'
Brendan Fraser all smiles while arriving at JFK International Airport in New York City just hours after moved to tears by standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser Is All Smiles at JFK Following Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
The Swimmers. (L to R) Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, Nathalie Issa as Yusra Mardini in The Swimmers. Cr. Ali Güler/Netflix © 2022
See the First Trailer for Buzzed-About TIFF Drama 'The Swimmers' Based on an Inspiring True Story
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
See Brendan Fraser as a 600-lb. Reclusive Man in First Photo from 'The Whale' Movie
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Christina Ricci Looks Fabulous in West Hollywood, Plus Doja Cat, Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
EXCLUSIVE: Great Balls Of Fire... Top Gun star Tom Cruise has a scare as smoke billows from the end of the runway, minutes after he lands at a UK airport
Tom Cruise Pops Up in England, Plus Tyra Banks, Lea Michele, Janet Jackson and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Florence Pugh Claps for Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling Premiere amid 'Falling Out' Rumor
See Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Applaud Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More