Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional on Hearing TikTok Is Rooting for Him: 'Shucks, Ma'am'

Brendan Fraser is still overwhelmed with gratitude from his fans after a decades-long career.

The actor, 52, recently hosted a virtual meet-and-greet and learned from Lindley Key — a fan who has shared cosplay videos as The Mummy character Evelyn O'Connell (played by Rachel Weisz) on her TikTok account LittleLottieCosplay — that people on the video-sharing social media platform are "rooting" for him.

On Monday, Key shared a video of her conversation with Fraser on TikTok where he revealed he's about to start filming director Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

"I think I might be sick," the actor seemingly half-joked as he faked bite into his fingernails.

The cosplay star, who was dressed as Evelyn in the meet-and-greet, told The Mummy star, "The internet is so behind you! We're so supportive."

She added, "There are so many people out there who love you, and we're rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do next."

An emotional Fraser took a sip of his water and got teary-eyed as he responded, "Shucks, ma'am" and tipped his cowboy hat off to Key.

The TikTok star has been cosplaying as Evelyn for nearly five years, she revealed in a video in May. After her chat with Fraser, she uploaded a video wearing a shirt that had the actor and Wiesz in character. She also showed off her cosplay outfit and memorabilia inspired by The Mummy.

Fraser is making an explosive comeback on the big screen with films such as the 2021 Steven Soderbergh film No Sudden Move, upcoming films Behind the Curtain of Night and Darren Aronofsky's movie adaption of The Whale in addition to Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actor previously revealed he felt blacklisted in Hollywood after he claimed former Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the non-profit organization that votes for the Golden Globe awards) president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003 — something Berk disputed.