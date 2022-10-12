Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During 5-Minute Standing Ovation for 'The Whale' in London

Brendan Fraser was moved close to tears as he was met with praise for his comeback role in The Whale

By
Published on October 12, 2022 09:27 AM
Brendan Fraser poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'The Whale' during the 2022 London Film Festival
Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser is getting emotional again.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor came close to tears when honored with a 5-minute standing ovation for his role in The Whale at the London Film Festival.

Fraser went on stage as the credits rolled for the movie screening and took a bow, causing the audience to cheer even louder. He was later joined by director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter.

Audience member Steph Tataryn commented that Fraser deserved "ALL THE AWARDS" after watching the movie in the British capital.

"Fraser gives everything and beyond and not a second of screen time is wasted," she added on social media. "Heartbreaking and painful to watch at times but impossible to turn away from."

"Am I at Venice?" added fellow guest Lauren Bradshaw in reference to an 8-minute standing ovation Fraser received at the Venice Film Festival last month.

"5 min standing ovation for Brendan Fraser's masterpiece performance in #TheWhale. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand the entire movie. My heart is in my throat," Bradshaw added.

Actor Nick Kroll has also praised Fraser's role in the movie, which details the life of a reclusive writing instructor who is struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter — for which Fraser underwent a huge physical transformation to play the 600 lbs. man

Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears during five-minute standing ovation at London screening of his movie The Whale
Lauren Bradshaw Twitter

"Brendan Fraser is amazing in the film," he said last month on Late Night with Seth Meyers, having attended the movie's screening in Venice. "This is his big comeback. The movie finishes, he gets an eight-minute standing ovation. He's crying. You can feel him being like 'I'm back, baby. It's the Oscars. Here we come.'"

Fraser has been collecting numerous awards for the role, including the Tribute Award at last month's Toronto International Film Festival gala.

The Whale premieres in theatres on Dec. 9.

