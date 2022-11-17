Brendan Fraser Says Sadie Sink's 'Breathtaking' 'The Whale' Performance Made Him 'Constantly' Forget Lines

Brendan Fraser said he was "slack-jawed" on set making The Whale while witnessing costar Sadie Sink's "beautiful" work

Published on November 17, 2022 06:29 PM
Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Brendan Fraser was in awe of costar Sadie Sink's performance.

The actor, 53, looked back at his career in a video for GQ, and while discussing his latest movie The Whale, he praised scene partner Sink, 20, who plays his daughter in the drama.

"The fluidity that Sadie plays, this beautiful, controlled rage, was breathtaking to me," said Fraser. "I was constantly going up on my lines. And that's just because I have cobwebs upstairs and I was wearing a lot of gear, but also because I was just slack-jawed. I'm not joking."

"Watching her work — she won the game ball every day we worked, I'm telling you," he said.

Fraser also applauded his cast mate Hong Chau for her "authenticity." He said she "makes everyone better around her. She elevates the material for how personal that she makes it. There's some sort of alchemy going on in her process that makes you believe everything she does or says. ... It's astonishing."

Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser at The Whale premiere during 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Directed by The Wrestler and Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, The Whale is about reclusive man (Fraser) who tries repairing his relationship with his estranged teen daughter (Sink).

Sink told PEOPLE in April about how she's beginning to feel "a lot more empowered" in her career.

"I'm proud of how much more comfortable I've become not only in my personal life, but also in my professional life," the Stranger Things star said. "I think I was really timid when I first started out because everything was really new and scary, so it's been nice as I grow up to not be as timid. I think I can speak my mind a little bit more."

The actress explained she learned to "work through" her nerves: "You just have to keep pushing forward and then eventually be like, 'Why was I so worked up?' I feel like I've relaxed a little bit."

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9.

