See Brendan Fraser as a 600-lb. Reclusive Man in First Photo from The Whale Movie

Brendan Fraser undergoes a complete physical transformation to play at 600-lb. man in The Whale.

On Tuesday, A24 released the first photo of Fraser in the role of a reclusive writing instructor who is struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter in the film, which is set to debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival later this year.

The Darren Aronofsky-directed drama also stars Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins. Aronofsky previously directed Mother!, Black Swan, The Wrestler and Requiem for a Dream.

The Whale marks the actor's first leading role since 2013's Breakout, according to Variety. He had a role in last year's No Sudden Move, plus recent TV stints on shows like Doom Patrol, The Affair and Trust. Fraser plays the villain in the upcoming Batgirl movie, as well.

Fraser teased what fans can expect from the film in an interview with Unilad last year. "It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before," he said of his role in the film. "That's really all I can tell you… The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome."

He added, "This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy … I do know it's going to make a lasting impression."

Samuel D. Hunter wrote the screenplay based on his play of the same name. The 2012 production debuted off-Broadway to acclaim from The New York Times, and it won a Drama Desk Award, the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play and a GLAAD Media Award.

"Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me," Hunter told Deadline last year. "This story is deeply personal and I'm very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience."

He continued, "I've been a fan of Darren's ever since I saw Requiem for a Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I'm so grateful that he's bringing his singular talent and vision to this film."