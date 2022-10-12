Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley Reunite 22 Years After 'Bedazzled' at 'The Whale' London Screening

Brendan Fraser co-starred with Elizabeth Hurley in the 2000 comedy Bedazzled

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 10:34 AM
In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley had a Bedazzled reunion at a special screening of his upcoming film The Whale.

On Monday, Fraser, 53, and Hurley, 57, who co-starred alongside Fraser as the devil in the 2000 comedy, reunited at a London screening of Darren Aronofsky's The Whale at The Ham Yard Hotel.

The actors posed for a photo after the screening, which Hurley also attended with her 20-year-old actor/model son Damian.

The special screening of The Whale was also attended by Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, The Invisible Man's Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Micheal Ward, star of Sam Mendes' upcoming film Empire of Light, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fraser and Hurley's Bedazzled, directed by Harold Ramis, came as a remake of a 1967 film of the same name. The film features Fraser as a man who signs his soul over to the devil (Hurley) in exchange for seven wishes.

In this image released on October 11th, Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley and Guest attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After The Whale's screening at the London Film Festival Tuesday, Fraser went onstage and took a bow, encouraging the audience to cheer even louder for the actor in his comeback performance. He was later joined by director Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter for the standing ovation.

Actor Nick Kroll recently praised Fraser's role in the movie, which details the life of a reclusive writing instructor who is struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Fraser underwent a physical transformation to play the 600-lb. man.

RELATED VIDEO: Brendan Fraser's Amazing Career and Inspiring Comeback: Thank You for 'Keeping Me in the Job That I Love'

"Brendan Fraser is amazing in the film," he said last month on Late Night with Seth Meyers, having attended the movie's screening in Venice. "This is his big comeback. The movie finishes, he gets an eight-minute standing ovation. He's crying. You can feel him being like 'I'm back, baby. It's the Oscars. Here we come.' "

Fraser has already collected numerous accolades for the role, including the Tribute Award at last month's Toronto International Film Festival gala.

The Whale hits theaters Dec. 9.

Related Articles
Brendan Fraser poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'The Whale' during the 2022 London Film Festival
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During 5-Minute Standing Ovation for 'The Whale' in London
Nick Kroll, Brendan Fraser
Nick Kroll Reveals How His Baby's Crying Ruined Brendon Fraser's Standing Ovation in Venice
Daniel Franzese
Daniel Franzese Vents Frustration Over Brendan Fraser's Casting in 'The Whale' : 'Why Wear a Fat Suit?'
Dwayne Johnson, Brendan Fraser
Dwayne Johnson Says 'Beautiful Ovation' for Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' Makes Him 'So Happy'
Director Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Reunite 14 Years After 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor'
Brendan Fraser all smiles while arriving at JFK International Airport in New York City just hours after moved to tears by standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser Is All Smiles at JFK Following Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Films in N.Y.C., Plus Justin Theroux, Brendan Fraser, Ashton Kutcher and More
Brendan Fraser 'Line of Descent' premiere
'The Whale' Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit
Honoree Brendan Fraser accepts the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for 'The Whale' onstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Accepting Highest Honor at TIFF: 'Wow, This Is New for Me'
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
See Brendan Fraser as a 600-lb. Reclusive Man in First Photo from 'The Whale' Movie
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Downeys, Donald Glover, Florence Welch and More
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Turn Heads in Toronto, Plus Carrie Underwood, Regina Hall and More
Kaia Jordan Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Celebrate in L.A., Plus Zac Efron, Serena Williams and More