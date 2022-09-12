Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Reunite 14 Years After 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor'

The actors were both honored at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday night

By
Published on September 12, 2022 01:45 PM
Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser
Photo: A24/TWITTER

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh had a sweet reunion on Sunday.

The former co-stars, who teamed up in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, posed for photos and embraced at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday, during an emotional evening in which they both were honored.

Seated next to one another during the festival's awards ceremony, Yeoh received the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, while Fraser took home the Tribute Award for his work on The Whale.

"Wow, this is new for me because normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out," Fraser said, after accepting his award from the movie's director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter. "I think that the last time I waited to hear my name called out loud to receive an award was in grade 4 and it was from the peewee bowling league."

The 53-year-old actor, who portrays a 600-pound gay reclusive father and teacher in the film, has been collecting awards for the role and recently received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival.

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser
KEN SHIMIZU/AFP via Getty

Yeoh, 60, has been garnering similar praise for her recent work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, in which she plays "an exhausted Chinese-American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes," according to the sci-fi action adventure film's synopsis.

In her acceptance speech, Yeoh shared that being a woman in film "comes with a heavy burden."

"As women, we are privileged to work in one of the most forward-thinking and open-minded industries, yet women are still glaringly underrepresented in the top levels of our industry," she said. "So the privilege of being women filmmakers also comes with a heavy burden. In addition to often needing to be twice as good and often only half as compensated, we must also be leaders, role models, and beacons for the next generation, which is why we need to amplify our voices, challenge the status quo, and empower women to get involved both in front of and behind the camera."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The duo's onscreen paths last crossed in the third film of the Mummy franchises, when Fraser starred as Rick O'Connell and Yeoh was a sorceress named Zi Yuan.

Related Articles
Honoree Brendan Fraser accepts the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for 'The Whale' onstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Accepting Highest Honor at TIFF: 'Wow, This Is New for Me'
Dwayne Johnson, Brendan Fraser
Dwayne Johnson Says 'Beautiful Ovation' for Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' Makes Him 'So Happy'
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Brendan Fraser all smiles while arriving at JFK International Airport in New York City just hours after moved to tears by standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser Is All Smiles at JFK Following Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Director Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
EXCLUSIVE: Great Balls Of Fire... Top Gun star Tom Cruise has a scare as smoke billows from the end of the runway, minutes after he lands at a UK airport
Tom Cruise Pops Up in England, Plus Tyra Banks, Lea Michele, Janet Jackson and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Prince Williams/WireImage
'RHOA' : Shereé Whitfield Shocks Costars, Pulls Off Fashion Show 14 Years After Failed First Attempt
Brendan Fraser 'Line of Descent' premiere
'The Whale' Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiV2RB7Pkrx/. Ke Huy Quan/Instagram
Harrison Ford and 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan Reunite After 38 Years: 'I Love You, Indy'
Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Miss Piggy Get Dolled Up in L.A., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish and More