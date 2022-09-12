Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Reunite 14 Years After 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor'

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh had a sweet reunion on Sunday.

The former co-stars, who teamed up in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, posed for photos and embraced at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday, during an emotional evening in which they both were honored.

Seated next to one another during the festival's awards ceremony, Yeoh received the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, while Fraser took home the Tribute Award for his work on The Whale.

"Wow, this is new for me because normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out," Fraser said, after accepting his award from the movie's director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter. "I think that the last time I waited to hear my name called out loud to receive an award was in grade 4 and it was from the peewee bowling league."

The 53-year-old actor, who portrays a 600-pound gay reclusive father and teacher in the film, has been collecting awards for the role and recently received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival.

KEN SHIMIZU/AFP via Getty

Yeoh, 60, has been garnering similar praise for her recent work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, in which she plays "an exhausted Chinese-American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes," according to the sci-fi action adventure film's synopsis.

In her acceptance speech, Yeoh shared that being a woman in film "comes with a heavy burden."

"As women, we are privileged to work in one of the most forward-thinking and open-minded industries, yet women are still glaringly underrepresented in the top levels of our industry," she said. "So the privilege of being women filmmakers also comes with a heavy burden. In addition to often needing to be twice as good and often only half as compensated, we must also be leaders, role models, and beacons for the next generation, which is why we need to amplify our voices, challenge the status quo, and empower women to get involved both in front of and behind the camera."

The duo's onscreen paths last crossed in the third film of the Mummy franchises, when Fraser starred as Rick O'Connell and Yeoh was a sorceress named Zi Yuan.