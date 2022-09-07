A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback

Brendan Fraser is making a triumphant return to film with his recent role in The Whale.

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and earned a six-minute standing ovation (which moved him to tears), marks the actor's first major role since 2013.

Fraser first rose to fame in the early '90s with roles in comedy films such as George of the Jungle but achieved commercial success for his role in The Mummy franchise.

Following a string of box office successes in the late 1990s and 2000s, the actor stepped out of the spotlight amid various personal issues, including multiple surgeries and the death of his mother Carol.

Now, Fraser is making his career comeback, which has since been dubbed the "Brenaissance" on TikTok.

From his rise to fame to his recent successes, here's everything to know about Fraser's career and comeback.

1991: Brendan Fraser makes his feature film debut

Fraser got his start in Hollywood in the early '90s, with his first feature film being 1991's Dogfight. The following year, he scored his first leading film role in the comedy film Encino Man, as well as earned notice for his acting skills in the drama School Ties.

1997: Brendan Fraser stars in George of the Jungle

Marsha Blackburn/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fraser had his first major box office success with the 1997 comedy film George of the Jungle, which costarred Leslie Mann and earned nearly $180 million at the box office. Fraser played a spoof of Tarzan, that was based on a cartoon series.

1998: Brendan Fraser receives critical acclaim for his role in Gods and Monsters

The following year, Fraser received critical acclaim for his role in Gods and Monsters, which was based on the life of Frankenstein director James Whale. While the film only made $6.5 million at the box office, it received countless award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay – Based on Material Previously Produced or Published.

1999: Brendan Fraser skyrockets to fame for The Mummy franchise

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty

On the heels of the Gods and Monsters buzz, Fraser had another big success as he portrayed Rick O'Connell in 1999's The Mummy. The film was a commercial success, grossing over $416.4 million worldwide and later getting two sequels, The Mummy Returns in 2001 and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008, with Fraser reprising his role in each.

Early 2000s: Brendan Fraser continues to star in a number of film projects

In the early 2000s, Fraser continued to star in many popular films, including Bedazzled with Elizabeth Hurley, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and the Oscar-winning film Crash. Additionally, he made several guest appearances on TV shows such as Scrubs, King of the Hill, and The Simpsons.

Amid his TV and film roles, he was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2006, making him the first American-born actor to receive the honor.

2008: Brendan Fraser undergoes multiple surgeries

In his GQ profile from 2018, Fraser noted that by the time he was filming his third Mummy feature in 2008, the effects of doing his own stunts for years were taking their toll on his body, and he was "put together with tape and ice" as a result.

"I needed a laminectomy. And the lumbar didn't take, so they had to do it again a year later," he told the publication. Over the next seven years, multiple surgeries followed, including a partial knee replacement, work on his back including "bolting various compressed spinal pads together," and having his vocal chords repaired.

Late 2000s: Brendan Fraser slowly steps away from the spotlight

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Around the time Fraser was undergoing multiple surgeries, he was also dealing with some personal struggles as well. In December 2007, Fraser and his wife Afton Smith, with whom he shares three children, announced their divorce after nine years of marriage.

"I changed houses; I went through a divorce. Some kids were born. I mean, they were born, but they're growing up. I was going through things that mold and shape you in ways that you're not ready for until you go through them," Fraser told GQ about that time in his life.

During that time, Fraser slowly stepped out of the spotlight, scaling back on TV and movie projects in the late 2010s.

2016: Brendan Fraser gives his first interview in years

In late 2016, Fraser gave his first interview in years as he appeared on AOL's BUILD series to discuss his role on The Affair. The video later went viral with many noting how morose Fraser appeared.

Fraser later explained to GQ that at the time he spoke at the BUILD series, he was grappling with the death of his mother Carol, who had died just days before the interview. "I buried my mom," Fraser told the publication. "I think I was in mourning, and I didn't know what that meant."

He added that he hadn't done press in a while and was taken aback by the way the interview was structured: "I wasn't quite sure what the format was. And I felt like: Man, I got f—--- old. Damn, this is the way it's done now?"

2018: Brendan Fraser claims he was sexually assaulted and blacklisted in Hollywood for coming forward

In his GQ interview from 2018, Fraser claimed that the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the non-profit organization that votes for the Golden Globe awards), Philip Berk, sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Berk has denied Fraser's claims.

"I felt ill," Fraser said of the alleged incident. "I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry. I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me."

Though he told his wife, Afton, about what had happened at the time, Fraser told GQ that he didn't have "the courage to speak up" earlier, "for risk of humiliation, or damage to my career."

Fraser added that his alleged experience with Berk "made [him] retreat" and "feel reclusive." "[I] became depressed," he said, recounting how he told himself he deserved what happened to him. "I was blaming myself and I was miserable — because I was saying, 'This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel. [Work] withered on the vine for me. In my mind, at least, something had been taken away from me."

He added that he felt as if the HFPA had blacklisted him following the incident. "I don't know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening," he said, adding that he was rarely invited back to the Globes after 2003.

2018: Brendan Fraser begins his "Brenaissance" with various TV roles

Mark Hill/Warner Bros.

In 2018, Fraser began to book a number of TV roles, most notably voicing Robotman on Titans, a role he later reprised on HBO Max's Doom Patrol. The string of roles was quickly dubbed the "Brenaissance" on TikTok, with many fans noting their excitement about his return to acting.

October 2021: Brendan Fraser is cast in the Batgirl film

In October 2021, Fraser continued to work with DC Comics as he was cast as the villain Firefly in the Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, and J. K. Simmons.

Despite the excitement surrounding the film, Batgirl was later canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery in August 2022. The film's directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah reacted to the cancelation with a heartfelt tribute to the cast and crew saying: "Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity."

September 2022: Brendan Fraser receives critical acclaim for his role in The Whale

John Phillips/Getty

In January 2021, Fraser was announced as the lead in Darren Aronofsky's film The Whale, marking one of his first leading roles since 2013. The film later premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, receiving high praise from critics including a six-minute standing ovation that left the actor in tears.

Aronofsky specifically sought out Fraser for the role of a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher who struggles to connect with his daughter and others — in part because the role was so unexpected for Fraser. "He said he wanted an actor to reintroduce," Fraser told Vanity Fair. "And I wanted to be reintroduced."