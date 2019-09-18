Aaron Paul’s Breaking Bad Movie Will Only Be in Theaters for One Weekend

Fans of Breaking Bad wishing for a theatrical experience to watch the highly-anticipated movie might be on a time crunch.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will only be shown in theaters for one weekend only — showing in just 68 theaters across the country in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Albuquerque where the series took place.

The hit AMC show followed Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin, and Aaron Paul as Jesse, his student/meth cook.

Paul will reprise his role as Jesse for the film, and fans can expect to see what happens to him after he drove out of an Aryan Brotherhood compound to freedom at the end of the fifth season which aired in 2013.

El Camino will begin streaming on Netflix Oct. 11. Series creator and film director Vince Gilligan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about revisiting his iconic characters, saying, “I’m hoping when the movie comes out, people won’t say, ‘Oh, man, this guy should’ve left well enough alone. Why did George Foreman keep coming out of retirement, you know?”

Image zoom Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad Ursula Coyote/AMC

As for why El Camino will have a theatrical debut at all, Gilligan said it was in honor of the way season premieres for the show would be shown.

“Every time we’d put out a new season of Breaking Bad, we would have a premiere in a big movie theater,” he told THR. “We would watch this quote-unquote television show. We would have this wonderful, very limited, one-time opportunity to watch our television show on a big screen with giant stereo speakers thumping, the image filling 40 feet across.”

Gilligan continued, “I always thought, ‘This thing, it looks like a movie. It doesn’t look like a show.’ I really want to be able to share that with fans.”

RELATED: ‘I Have Learned So Much from You, My Friend’: Inside Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul’s Enduring Bromance

Paul — who teased fans for months with a Breaking Bad reunion with series costar Bryan Cranston only to reveal they’d been working on Dos Hombres mezcal — had some reservations about returning to the role of Jesse.

“I’m like everybody else on the planet — I think Vince and the rest of the writers really nailed the landing with the ending of Breaking Bad, and why mess with that?” he told THR.

His reason for returning? Gilligan himself.

“It’s Vince we’re talking about. I would follow Vince into a fire. That’s how much I trust the man,” Paul said.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is in theaters Oct. 11 to Oct. 13 and streams on Netflix Oct. 11.