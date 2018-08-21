The Breakfast Club Is Coming to Netflix! How to Watch the Molly Ringwald Classic

Don’t you forget about … the fact that new movies are coming to Netflix next month.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that The Breaskfast Club will be available to stream in September. (The full list of new titles will be announced Wednesday.)

John Hughes’ iconic 1985 coming-of-age film stars members of the Brat Pack (Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy) as teenagers trapped in a Saturday detention. Locked in the library, they learn that despite their high school cliques, they’re more alike than different.

Everett

Hughes, who also directed Sixteen Candles and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, died in 2009 after suffering a heart attack.

“[John] put different parts of himself into all the different characters,” Sheedy said in 2010, reflecting on The Breakfast Club‘s legacy. “He was just like that. He was brutally honest and open, so I think all those things are in the movie … Teenagers were treated with such respect in this movie. I think that’s why people remember it so well.”

The Breaskfast Club will be available on Netflix on Sept. 1.