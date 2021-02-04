It's Possible! Brandy's Cinderella to Finally Land on Disney+

The wait is over!

Brandy's iconic 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is finally landing on Disney+ and will be available to stream at the stroke of midnight on Friday, Feb. 12.

The musical, which aired on ABC in 1997 to 60 million viewers, features Brandy in the role of Cinderella. The singer and actress made history as the first Black woman to play the character on screen.

Color-blind casting also allowed for a diverse cast which featured Whitney Houston as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constantina, Victor Garber as King Maximillian, Bernadette Peters as Stepmother, Paolo Montalbán as the Prince and Jason Alexander as Lionel, the King's counsel.

The film also stars Natalie Desselle Reid and Veanne Cox as Cinderella's stepsisters Minerva and Calliope.

Earning seven Emmy Award nominations, the movie is beloved by fans and was previously unavailable on any streaming platform.

Houston, who executive produced the film, tapped Brandy to play the role, something Brandy said made her dreams come true.

"My childhood dreams were to be a singer, touch as many people as I could and to meet Whitney Houston, just meet her," Brandy told PEOPLE in August 2020.

"So to meet her, hang out with her and sing with her," she added, "it was unbelievable. For her to cast me in such a role, the first Black princess, I don't know the words to really describe what that feels like."