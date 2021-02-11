The inclusive casting featured an A-list roster of stars — perhaps none shining so bright as the late Whitney Houston as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother.

In addition to Brandy and Houston, the cast included Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constantina, Victor Garber as King Maximillian, Bernadette Peters as the Stepmother, Paolo Montalbán as the Prince and Jason Alexander as Lionel, the King's counsel. Veanne Cox and the late Natalie Desselle Reid also starred as Cinderella's stepsisters Minerva and Calliope.