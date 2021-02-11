"This is just the perfect time for this product to be shared with everyone," Brandy said

Brandy Says It's 'Divine Timing' for Cinderella to Land on Disney+ During Black History Month

Brandy is celebrating the perfect timing of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella coming to Disney+.

Last week, the streaming service announced that the iconic 1997 musical would become available on their site at the stroke of midnight on Friday, Feb. 12. Speaking to Variety about the movie's streaming debut, Brandy — who played princess Cinderella in the magical film — expressed her excitement for fans.

"I feel like it's divine timing," the singer, 42, told the outlet. "This is the month of love; this is a month of Black history. This is just the perfect time for this product to be shared with everyone."

Brandy previously spoke about the musical's Disney+ debut when she reunited with one of her costar's from the film, Whoopi Goldberg, on The View.

"I don't think it'll hit all the way home until it's actually out there, and I can feel the energy of everybody feeling it and connecting to it," she said on the show at the time, according to Variety. "I'm really excited because I feel like this new generation hasn't seen anything quite like this version of Cinderella."

The "Borderline" singer made history as the first Black woman to play Cinderella on screen when the musical aired on ABC in 1996 to 60 million viewers.

The film's diverse casting also featured Whitney Houston as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, Goldberg as Queen Constantina, Victor Garber as King Maximillian, Bernadette Peters as Stepmother, Paolo Montalbán as the Prince and Jason Alexander as Lionel, the King's counsel.

Natalie Desselle Reid and Veanne Cox also starred as Cinderella's stepsisters, Minerva and Calliope.

Earning seven Emmy nominations, the movie is beloved by fans and was previously unavailable on any streaming platform.

Houston, who executive produced the film, tapped Brandy to play the role — making the singer's dreams come true, as she said.

"My childhood dreams were to be a singer, touch as many people as I could and to meet Whitney Houston, just meet her," Brandy told PEOPLE in August.

"So to meet her, hang out with her and sing with her," she added at the time. "It was unbelievable. For her to cast me in such a role, the first Black princess, I don't know the words to really describe what that feels like."