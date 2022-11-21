Brandy to Reprise 'Cinderella' Role 25 Years Later in 'Descendants' Movie on Disney+

Brandy is dusting off her glass slipper.

The singer/actress, 43, will reprise her role as Cinderella in an upcoming Descendants movie on Disney+ currently titled The Pocketwatch. Rita Ora will play Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts in the film, which also stars China Anne McClain, Kylie Cantrall, Dara Reneé, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Joshua Colley, and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

Descendants, a musical about the children of famous Disney fairy-tale characters, became a hit on Disney Channel in 2015, with two sequels in 2017 and 2019.

According to a press release, Pocketwatch, directed by Jennifer Phang, is about Red (Cantrall as the daughter of the Queen of Hearts) and Chloe (Baker as Cinderella and Prince Charming's daughter) "crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out."

"In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences."

Brandy in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Walt Disney Television / Courtesy: Everet

Disney's 1997 TV movie starred Brandy as Cinderella, plus Bernadette Peters as her stepmother and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother in a cast that also featured Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander and Paolo Montalban. It originally aired on ABC to 60 million viewers.

In February 2021, Brandy told PEOPLE she felt "blessed" to be chosen as the first Black woman to play the iconic fairytale character onscreen. She said the film "was ahead of its time" and "we just need to do more of it."

"I think that I was so just blessed and humbled to be chosen to be that vessel, to be the young girl that other Black girls could see. And just girls in general, just to see that this is possible. I was just so happy to be that person," she said at the time.

"I'm pretty sure, I know, for other girls that look like me — Black girls that look like me — it inspired them to dream bigger and to know that they can do anything if they put their minds to it," she added. "I know it inspired girls my age at that time."