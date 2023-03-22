See Brandy Back as Cinderella Alongside Paolo Montalban's Prince Charming on Set of 'Descendants' Movie

Brandy and Paolo Montalban's fairytale characters are still living happily ever after, 25 years later!

On Wednesday, Disney's Descendants franchise shared a first glimpse at the actors reprising their roles of Cinderella and Prince Charming, respectively, in the upcoming film Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Brandy, 44, and Montalban, 49, first connected in the Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella musical television film, which premiered in 1997 and costarred Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber and Jason Alexander.

The new behind-the-scenes clip showed the pair — now King Charming and his queen, Cinderella — filming near (what else?) a carriage, and posing in front of an opulent palace.

"A royal occasion. ✨ King Charming (Paolo Montalban) and Cinderella (@4everbrandy) have joined the upcoming Original movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red!" the video's caption read.

Descendants: The Rise of Red (previously titled Pocketwatch), directed by Jennifer Phang, centers on Red (Kylie Cantrall, as the daughter of the Queen of Hearts) and Chloe (Malia Baker, as Cinderella and King Charming's daughter) "crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out."

"In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences," the official synopsis added.

Rita Ora was slated to play Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts in the film, which also stars China Anne McClain, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley and Joshua Colley, as well as Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

Disney's TV movie starring Brandy as Cinderella featured Peters, 75, as her stepmother and the late Houston as her Fairy Godmother. Goldberg, 67, and Garber, 74, played the queen and king, while Alexander, 63, played Lionel. The film originally aired on ABC to 60 million viewers.

The 1997 musical television film came after multiple versions before it — two of which featured Julie Andrews and Lesley Ann Warren in the title roles, originating with Andrews' 1957 version. It later inspired a Broadway musical that premiered in 2013, with Laura Osnes as Cinderella and Santino Fontana as Prince Topher.

In February 2021, Brandy told PEOPLE she felt "blessed" to be chosen as the first Black woman to play the iconic fairytale character onscreen, adding that the film "was ahead of its time" and "we just need to do more of it."

"I think that I was so just blessed and humbled to be chosen to be that vessel, to be the young girl that other Black girls could see. And just girls in general, just to see that this is possible. I was just so happy to be that person," she said at the time.

"I'm pretty sure, I know, for other girls that look like me — Black girls that look like me — it inspired them to dream bigger and to know that they can do anything if they put their minds to it," Brandy added. "I know it inspired girls my age at that time."