'Cinderella' Reunion! Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Bernadette Peters to Appear in '20/20' Special

ABC is celebrating 25 years since its classic Cinderella movie debuted on the network with an upcoming 20/20 special.

"Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20" will air on August 23 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, said on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

The news special will feature Brandy, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalbán, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

A special presentation of the movie will follow from 9 to 11 p.m. EST.

Last year, Brandy took a waltz down memory lane when Disney+ released the iconic 1997 movie.

"It's enchanting, it's magical, it is an amazing cast — people that [viewers] probably know, and the music will change your life," Brandy told PEOPLE at the time. "And I feel like everybody that sees it will come away inspired, will come away happy and joyful. And I just hope that for everyone, because right now we need it more."

In the groundbreaking musical, which originally drew 60 million viewers, the singer and actress made history as the first Black woman to play the character on the screen in a production that employed colorblind casting years before Hamilton followed suit on Broadway.

The diverse cast was rounded out by Whitney Houston as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, Goldberg as Queen Constantina, Garber as King Maximillian, Peters as Stepmother, Montalbán as the Prince, Cox as Calliope and Alexander as Lionel, the King's counsel.

Originally, Houston was set to play Cinderella, according to a Shondaland oral history of the production from 2017, but stepped aside to help herald Brandy, then a budding star.

"I remember her saying that, 'Girl, I'm 33. I'm not going to be playing that Cinderella. I'll be a fairy godmother,' " the singer and actress recounted of Houston. "I said, 'If you promise to be my fairy godmother, I would love to play Cinderella.' "