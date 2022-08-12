'Cinderella' Reunion! Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Bernadette Peters to Appear in '20/20' Special

The stars will join Jason Alexander, Victor Garber, Paolo Montalbán and Veanne Cox on the news special airing August 23

By
Published on August 12, 2022 11:32 AM
Brandy Cinderella - 1997
Photo: Walt Disney/Storyline/Citadel/Kobal/Shutterstock

ABC is celebrating 25 years since its classic Cinderella movie debuted on the network with an upcoming 20/20 special.

"Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20" will air on August 23 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, said on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

The news special will feature Brandy, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalbán, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

A special presentation of the movie will follow from 9 to 11 p.m. EST.

Last year, Brandy took a waltz down memory lane when Disney+ released the iconic 1997 movie.

"It's enchanting, it's magical, it is an amazing cast — people that [viewers] probably know, and the music will change your life," Brandy told PEOPLE at the time. "And I feel like everybody that sees it will come away inspired, will come away happy and joyful. And I just hope that for everyone, because right now we need it more."

Brandy, Bernadette Peters
Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty; Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

In the groundbreaking musical, which originally drew 60 million viewers, the singer and actress made history as the first Black woman to play the character on the screen in a production that employed colorblind casting years before Hamilton followed suit on Broadway.

The diverse cast was rounded out by Whitney Houston as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, Goldberg as Queen Constantina, Garber as King Maximillian, Peters as Stepmother, Montalbán as the Prince, Cox as Calliope and Alexander as Lionel, the King's counsel.

Originally, Houston was set to play Cinderella, according to a Shondaland oral history of the production from 2017, but stepped aside to help herald Brandy, then a budding star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I remember her saying that, 'Girl, I'm 33. I'm not going to be playing that Cinderella. I'll be a fairy godmother,' " the singer and actress recounted of Houston. "I said, 'If you promise to be my fairy godmother, I would love to play Cinderella.' "

Related Articles
cinderella
Brandy Remembers 'Magical' Experience of Making 'Cinderella' with Whitney Houston: 'She's Really My Angel'
Brandy Norwood in Cinderella
It's Possible! Brandy's 'Cinderella' to Finally Land on Disney+
cinderella
Brandy Says It's 'Divine Timing' for 'Cinderella' to Land on Disney+ During Black History Month
cinderella
Brandy's Cinderella: See the Most Royally Nostalgia-Inducing Photos From the 1997 Classic
cinderella reunion
'Cinderella' Reunion! See Brandy Back Again with Her Onscreen Prince Paolo Montalban 
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Brandy Norwood in Cinderella
Happy Birthday, Brandy! Iconic Throwback Photos of the Star
Brandy
Brandy Says Playing Cinderella in 1997 Movie Inspired 'Black Girls to Dream Bigger'
Fantasia
Fantasia Barrino Will Play Celie in 'The Color Purple' Musical Film, Danielle Brooks Also Cast
Card Placeholder Image
Picks and Pans Review: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Chloë Grace Moretz visits Disneyland
Celebs at Disney! Chloë Grace Moretz Battles the Empire, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - ABC is rockin around the Disney Parks Christmas trees for the sixth year in a row, when The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs SUNDAY, NOV. 28 (7:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST). (Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty Images) GWEN STEFANI
Gwen Stefani Channels Cinderella During Disney's Holiday Celebration, Plus Nic Cage, Kel Mitchell and More
american idol where are they now
'American Idol' 's Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?