Brandon Thomas Lee Says He’s ‘Incredibly Happy’ for Mom Pamela Anderson After Surprise Wedding

Pamela Anderson‘s son Brandon Thomas Lee is speaking out about her surprise wedding to Jon Peters earlier this week.

“I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon,” Lee, 23, said to Fox News after news of the marriage broke on Tuesday. “They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star added: “I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better.”

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Anderson, 52, secretly married movie mogul and A Star Is Born producer Peters, 74, on Monday. Their wedding comes 30 years after the couple first dated and a few months after they rekindled their relationship, keeping the romance out of the spotlight.

“They are very much in love and were married yesterday,” Anderson’s publicist told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson David M. Benett/Getty

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told The Hollywood Reporter after the nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

Meanwhile, Anderson professed her love for her new husband in a poem shared with THR, which began with the lines: “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares – /

I love him deeply like family.”

RELATED: All About Pamela Anderson’s New Husband: From a Barbra Streisand Romance to Sexual Harassment Claims

Image zoom Pamela Anderson; Jon Peters David M. Benett/Getty; Vince Bucci/Getty

Anderson shares Lee, along with his brother Dylan, 22, with ex-husband and Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee. The two were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous relationship, during which Tommy spent six months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.

The Baywatch actress later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006, and married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. Both marriages to Solomon dissolved in less than a year.

RELATED: Surprise! Pamela Anderson Marries Star Is Born Producer Jon Peters in Secret Wedding

Peters and Anderson first met at the Playboy mansion in the mid-’80s and began dating after their encounter.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” he told THR in 2017. “We ended up living together. Of course, [Hugh] Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, ‘Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.’ She said, ‘You’re nuts.’ She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers.”

The movie producer told THR he proposed to Anderson after helping get her career started, including paying for her acting classes and dance and voice lessons. Though the actress turned him down, Peters recalled telling her that their age difference wouldn’t matter “in 30 years.”