Brandon Lee's Sister Shannon Calls for 'Mandatory Gun Safety Training' on Film Sets After Rust Death

Shannon Lee's 28-year-old brother Brandon Lee was killed in an accidental on-set shooting in 1993 while making The Crow

Shannon Lee wants mandatory gun safety training on any film set that handles firearms.

After the Rust on-set tragedy in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a real lead bullet from a prop gun, the sister of late actor Brandon Lee is sharing her point of view. Brandon died at age 28 in a similar accident in March 1993 on the set of his film The Crow.

"I think that mandatory gun safety training [should be required] for the actor so that they can check the guns themselves and know how to use them appropriately, and so that they can keep others safe," Shannon, 52, told AFP, calling gun safety measures that are in place right now "frustrating."

Shannon said she never spoke to the man who fired the fatal shot in her brother's case, Michael Massee, before he died in 2016, adding that she hopes Baldwin, 66, takes care of himself in the difficult aftermath.

"I felt really sorry because it is a horrible thing to cause someone else to die. And I also feel sorry for Alec Baldwin," she said. "It's really tough what he's going through. He has to take care of himself."

When news of the Rust incident broke, Shannon, the daughter of Bruce Lee, wrote on Twitter, "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

Shannon Lee speaks to members of the media at the Asian World Film Festival Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Image

Last month, Brandon's fiancée Eliza Hutton came forward for the first time since he died, telling PEOPLE that the recent accident on the New Mexico set of Rust is yet another "avoidable tragedy."

"Twenty-eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly. My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins' husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy," Hutton, 57, said.

"I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets," she added.

Baldwin has been in contact with Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and 9-year-old son Andros since the tragedy, and had breakfast with them two days after the shooting. The former 30 Rock star told paparazzi last week that Hutchins was his "friend," adding that he and wife Hilaria Baldwin have been "very worried" about Matthew and Andros.

The shooting happened on Oct. 21. During a rehearsal, assistant director David Halls unknowingly handed Alec a gun that had been loaded with real bullets. Thinking it was only loaded with blanks, Halls shouted "cold gun" to indicate it was safe to use, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office search warrant affidavit.

Neither Halls nor Baldwin knew that the gun had live ammunition in it, according to the affidavit.