Brandon Lee died in 1993 at age 28 while on set filming The Crow

Family of Brandon Lee — Who Died in on-Set Accident — Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting on Rust Set

The family of late actor Brandon Lee is speaking out after news of the fatal accidental shooting on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was seriously injured.

On Thursday, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department announced that the incident occurred when Baldwin, 68, accidentally misfired a prop gun on the set of the upcoming western film.

The Hollywood tragedy is not the first time the safety of a film's cast and crew has been put in jeopardy and early Friday, relatives of Lee opened up about it after the actor died in a similar accident.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period💔" Lee's sister Shannon Lee, who operates the page, wrote on Twitter.

Lee — who was the son of martial-arts icon Bruce Lee — died in 1993 at age 28 while filming The Crow when he was shot by a real bullet fired by a co-star using a gun he believed to be loaded with blanks.

A number of weeks later, an investigation found that the crew was negligent, but the district attorney involved in the case declined to bring charges against the production company.

Brandon Lee The Crow Credit: Pressman/Most/Kobal/Shutterstock

The accident is one of the most referenced on-set Hollywood tragedies and following Hutchins' death this week, many fans remembered Lee on social media.

"Brandon Lee's death at only 28 was so tragic and it's horrifying that Hollywood didn't learn from it," one person wrote.

Another Twitter user added, "Everyone of my generation immediately thought of Brandon Lee and this is a horrifying situation."

Alec Baldwin; Halyna Hutchins; Joel Souza Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images; Mat Hayward/Getty Images; Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Following the incident, Rust filming has been shut down, with production indefinitely paused, according to the movie's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department. On Friday, Souza, 48, was released from the hospital, his rep confirmed to Deadline.