Bradley Cooper Watches Parade as He Celebrates Thanksgiving 5 Months After Irina Shayk Split

Bradley Cooper kept a relatively low profile this Thanksgiving.

The actor and director, 44, celebrated the holiday by watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday from a balcony of The Dakota, a luxury apartment building in New York City.

Dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt and light-colored jacket, Cooper was photographed surrounded by a group of other people, who were also watching the fun and festive parade go by.

Among the guests at the Dakota were Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita.

The holiday comes five months after the actor and model Irina Shayk split in June after four years of dating, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The former couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The two have been low-key since their split, remaining out of the public eye and focusing on co-parenting their daughter.

Cooper previously celebrated Father’s Day with Lea, taking a private jet from Los Angeles to New York City, where a source told PEOPLE that Cooper and Shayk, 33, “were friendly” while catching up.

Another source added the pair hope to remain that way.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source said. “They are both wonderful parents.”

Cooper had a big year in 2018 with the release of his hit film A Star Is Born, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Director. It took home Best Original Song for “Shallow.”