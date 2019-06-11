Bradley Cooper Steps Out for a Boys Night in Los Angeles After Split from Ex Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper isn’t letting his breakup get the best of him.

The 44-year-old actor stepped out with friends in West Hollywood after news broke of his split from ex Irina Shayk.

Cooper was seen speaking to two friends outside of the Sunset Tower Hotel where they had met for drinks and stayed for about two hours.

The Oscar-nominated actor wore gray pants and a zipped up red sweatshirt as he waited for his car.

The sighting comes as Shayk, 33, shared a sexy photo of herself enjoying the views in Iceland while on a business trip where she was modeling for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Bradley Cooper outside of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood SPOT/BACKGRID

The supermodel also posted scenic shots of Iceland to her Instagram story on Tuesday, sharing snaps of a helicopter, glaciers and snow-covered mountains.

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, had split after four years of being together.

On Monday, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that the ultra-private pair drifted apart while the actor was off shooting his directorial debut A Star Is Born, which went on to be nominated for eight Academy Awards and win one.

“They tried to save the relationship but it had changed,” the source said.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source added.

A different source previously told PEOPLE that as awards season for A Star Is Born came to a close, Cooper made spending time with their family a priority.

“After awards season ended, Cooper slowed down to focus on his family, a source told PEOPLE in April 2019, sharing that the star spent “every day with his family.”