Bradley Cooper Spends Father's Day with 2-Year-Old Daughter as Ex Irina Shayk Works in Italy

Bradley Cooper bonded with his daughter over Father’s Day amid his split from Irina Shayk, mother to their 2-year-old child.

The Oscar nominee, 44, was seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Sunday while carrying Lea De Seine in his arms. Shayk, 33, was busy in Florence, Italy over the weekend, stepping out at her first public outing since news of the breakup by walking in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show.

She was seen back in New York City on Monday.

Prior to walking in the Italian fashion show, the model spent some time in Iceland and shared several photos from her trip on Instagram. The photos came just two days after news of her split from Cooper broke.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Still ‘Care About Each Other’ But Romance Became a ‘Partnership’

A source recently told PEOPLE that Shayk’s focus is on her daughter as the former couple weather the split.

“Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE in last week’s issue. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.”

The pair welcomed their first child in March 2017 after two years of dating, and will continue to remain a family.

Image zoom Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Steve Granitz/WireImage

“For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” another insider says. “Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”

A third source agreed that Cooper and Shayk are on the “same page” when it comes to parenting Lea.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source said. “They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.”

PEOPLE confirmed on June 6 that the pair had called it quits.