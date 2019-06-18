Bradley Cooper Is All Smiles in New York City After Spending Father's Day with Daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper‘s joy is lighting up New York City.

The actor was photographed enjoying a walk on Monday after he spent Father’s Day with his 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Cooper, 44, prepared for the summer in a black T-shirt, khaki slacks, a black backpack and black sunglasses.

His outing comes after he was seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Sunday while carrying his daughter, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

Shayk, 33, was seen in Florence, Italy over the weekend, stepping out in her first public outing since news of her split from Cooper. She walked in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show and was seen back in New York City on Sunday.

The pair welcomed their daughter in March 2017 after two years of dating and will continue to remain a family.

“For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” a source told PEOPLE. “Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”

A third source agreed that Cooper and Shayk are on the “same page” when it comes to parenting Lea.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source said. “They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.”

“Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” another insider close to the pair told PEOPLE. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.”

PEOPLE confirmed on June 6 that the couple had called it quits.