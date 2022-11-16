Bradley Cooper Smiles as He Steps Out with Irina Shayk in New York City

A source close to Irina Shayk recently told PEOPLE that she and ex Bradley Cooper "have both been single and started hanging out more together"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 11:35 AM
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk look well on their way to rekindling their romance, as they are pictured gazing and smiling at each other during a morning walk in New York City, USA
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Photo: Elder Ordonez/Splash

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are continuing to spend time together in the Big Apple.

One week after the former couple was spotted taking their dogs for a walk in New York City and showing PDA, they were photographed again side by side.

While Cooper, 47, and Shayk, 36, kept their distance, the actor was snapped shooting his supermodel companion a smile as they walked together on Tuesday.

The A Star Is Born actor wore blue cargo pants, sneakers and a navy-blue peacoat, while Shayk kept warm in black pants and a striped sweater under a black jacket.

She finished the look in a pair of dark sunglasses and black boots with a low heel.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Elder Ordonez/Splash

A source close to Shayk told PEOPLE last week that she and Cooper "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider added.

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years together.

"After they split, she missed him," the source told PEOPLE of Shayk and Cooper. "She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."

"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the insider added. "She would like for them to be back together."

RELATED VIDEO: Irina Shayk Opens Up About Ex Bradley Cooper and Life as a Single Mom in Rare Candid Interview

The pair's Nov. 7 outing came just over a week after they were photographed together at a party for fashion brand Self-Portrait, where they posed with several other fashion-industry faces including Stella Maxwell and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions following their breakup, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

In late August, Shayk uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway — including one with Cooper, in which she rested her head on his shoulder.

The model and mother of one captioned her post with a single red heart emoji.

Reps for Shayk and Cooper have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding the nature of their relationship.

