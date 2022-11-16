Bradley Cooper Smiles as He Steps Out with Irina Shayk in New York City

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are continuing to spend time together in the Big Apple.

One week after the former couple was spotted taking their dogs for a walk in New York City and showing PDA, they were photographed again side by side.

While Cooper, 47, and Shayk, 36, kept their distance, the actor was snapped shooting his supermodel companion a smile as they walked together on Tuesday.

The A Star Is Born actor wore blue cargo pants, sneakers and a navy-blue peacoat, while Shayk kept warm in black pants and a striped sweater under a black jacket.

She finished the look in a pair of dark sunglasses and black boots with a low heel.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Elder Ordonez/Splash

A source close to Shayk told PEOPLE last week that she and Cooper "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider added.

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years together.

"After they split, she missed him," the source told PEOPLE of Shayk and Cooper. "She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."

"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the insider added. "She would like for them to be back together."

The pair's Nov. 7 outing came just over a week after they were photographed together at a party for fashion brand Self-Portrait, where they posed with several other fashion-industry faces including Stella Maxwell and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions following their breakup, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

In late August, Shayk uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway — including one with Cooper, in which she rested her head on his shoulder.

The model and mother of one captioned her post with a single red heart emoji.

Reps for Shayk and Cooper have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding the nature of their relationship.