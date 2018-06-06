Bradley Cooper Says Father's Cancer United Them 'in a Way That I Didn't Even Think Was Possible'

Bradley Cooper is once again standing up to cancer, this year as a co-executive producer of the biennial Stand Up to Cancer telecast, which will take place this September.

The Silver Lining Playbook star, 43, made the announcement alongside his friend Mitch Carbon, a pediatric cancer survivor whom he met while hosting the SU2C telecast in 2016.

“We’re so excited that the biennial telecast of SU2C will be back on major broadcasts and cable networks and streaming platforms in US and Canada on Friday, September 7th,” Cooper said alongside Carbon in an emotional video posted to Facebook.

Cooper’s father died from cancer in 2011 and the actor opened up about what it is like to have a family member diagnosed with the disease. “With my father, it brought us together in a way that I didn’t even think was possible,” the Oscar winner said.

“My experience with my father, even though you know that you’re not the only one, it feels very isolating,” he continued. “And that’s why I got so excited to get involved with Stand Up to Cancer to remind each and every individual that there is a community.”

RELATED: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Carbon, who was battling Leukemia, learned about an experimental treatment that had benefited another young cancer survivor, Emily Whitehead, while watching a previous telecast.

After learning about Whitehead’s success with CAR T-cell Therapy, Carbon enrolled in a Stand Up to Cancer St. Baldrick’s Foundation Pediatric Cancer Dream Team clinical trial to receive the same treatment.

“I remember watching that telecast in a hospital bed with my mom actually, so it was totally just unreal,” Carbon said in the video. “I was like, ‘Is this actually possible.’ ”

He added, “Seeing Emily Whitehead’s story certainly inspired some new hop in me. I became terminal and my doctor didn’t have any options left for me, and without that information, I probably wouldn’t have been saved.”

Celebrities who’ve participated in Stand Up to Cancer telecasts in the past include Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Halle Berry, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey, Jr., Kerry Washington, and Viola Davis.

Stand Up to Cancer returns Friday, Sept. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT. The event will broadcast live from Los Angeles and for one uninterrupted hour on Hulu, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, AT&T AUDIENCE Network, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, Discovery Life, E! Entertainment, EPIX, Escape, ESPNEWS, FM, Freeform, FS2, FXM, FYI, HBO, HBO Latino, ION Television, Laff, Logo, MLB Network, MTV2, Nat Geo WILD, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, STARZ, STARZ ENCORE, STARZ ENCOREESPAÑOL, TNT, and WGN America.

Watch Cooper and Carbon preview the 2018 special in the video above.