Bradley Cooper Rocks 1970s Look on Set For New Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Bradley Cooper is taking on his latest film project in style.

The 45-year-old actor was spotted on set this week in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, filming for an untitled movie from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cooper was seen in a full 1970s-themed outfit — white flared pants paired with a loose white shirt and silver medallion necklace. He also sported facial hair and a shaggy brown wig to complete the look.

Though not much information about the film has been released (it is currently operating under the working title "Soggy Bottom") it is rumored to be a coming-of-age story set in the 70s. Currently, Cooper is the only actor attached to the project from the Phantom Thread director.

Cooper most recently starred in, directed and produced 2018’s A Star Is Born, which also featured Lady Gaga. The film earned eight nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Cooper, and won for Best Original Song with “Shallow.”

In January, it was announced that Cooper will once again be taking on the trifecta of roles for an untitled Leonard Bernstein film that will premiere on Netflix.

The streaming service has officially acquired all the rights to the film that Cooper will direct, star in and produce from the script he co-wrote with Josh Singer (Spotlight), Deadline reported at the time.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Joker director Todd Phillips are also producing the film. The movie will span over 30 years and tell the complex story of Bernstein’s marriage to Felicia Montealegre.