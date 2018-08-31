Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born World Premiere Struck By Lightning Causing Blackout: Report

The world premiere of A Star Is Born was electrifying — literally.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s big unveiling of their anticipated film was struck by lightning at the Venice Film Festival about halfway through its screening on Friday night, Variety reports.

The incident caused technical difficulties when the projector bulb for the film blew out causing the screen to go dark for about 15 minutes, according to the outlet.

Not one to be let down by an accident, the pop star, 32, was seen by reporters to be laughing and blowing kisses at the crowd as festival technicians attempted to fix the issue, Variety reports.

Once the screen was back up, the audience gave a round of applause and began cheering, Deadline reports.

To be fair, Bradley Cooper is killing in this movie too. (But, I mean, I hope the lightning stops because I don’t actually want tonight.) “Thanks for waiting,” the star and director yelled from his seat. Everyone swooned. — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) August 31, 2018

TV host Derek Blasberg tweeted from the festival about the outage, writing, “LADY GAGA IS ELECTRIFYING. Literally. I’m in Venice for the film festival and sitting in the audience at the premiere of “A Star is Born,” and the theater was just struck by lightning—no joke—and damaged the projection. And now we’re all waiting for it to start.”

Spectacular lightning storm over Venice right now, and this just happens to be the moment when A Star Is Born is having its premiere. Coincidence? Yes. But look, rationalists can admire this film too #Venezia75 — Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) August 31, 2018

In a second tweet, he tweeted Cooper — who directed the film — yelled from this seat, “Thanks for waiting!”

The Guardian‘s film critic, Peter Bradshaw, also tweeted from the premiere, writing, “Spectacular lightning storm over Venice right now, and this just happens to be the moment when A Star Is Born is having its premiere. Coincidence? Yes. But look, rationalists can admire this film too #Venezia75.”

He added in another tweet the storm must have been a response to Gaga’s indomitable performance.

Lady Gaga as Ally in A Star Is Born

“The storm here in Venice is extraordinary and there is overwhelming evidence that the cosmos is responding passionately to Lady Gaga’s performance and who can blame it? #Venezia75,” Bradshaw tweeted.

Gaga, who was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has received critical acclaim for her role in A Star Is Born.

The Golden Globe winner plays Ally, a struggling artist who has given up on her dream of becoming a singer until seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) convinces her to try again.

A Star Is Born is in theaters Oct. 5.