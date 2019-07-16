Bradley Cooper Makes a Rare Appearance Post Split with Friend Laura Dern in New York City

Bradley Cooper made a rare public appearance in New York City since his split from Irina Shayk.

The 44-year-old actor was photographed alongside his friend Laura Dern as the two headed to lunch on Saturday. Wearing a gray T-shirt and red sweatpants, Cooper laid low in a baseball cap and sunglasses as Dern, 52, walked alongside him in a floral dress and sunglasses.

The two actors go way back with a source telling PEOPLE, “They have been friends for a decade.”

Cooper also has a special place in Dern’s heart. The Big Little Lies actress briefly spoke about him during an interview with The New York Times Magazine in May in which she said, “He’s such a generous director.”

The A Star Is Born director has stayed out of the spotlight since news broke of his split from Shayk, 33.

A source told PEOPLE in June the two remain “friendly” as they coparent their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Another source adds the pair hope to remain that way.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source said. “They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.”