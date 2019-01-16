Bradley Cooper and 'Friend for Life' Lady Gaga: All About Their 'Instant Chemistry'

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s sweet friendship is making as many headlines as their highly-praised film.

The A Star Is Born actors first met before filming started when Cooper, 44, made a trip to Gaga’s home in Los Angeles and the two immediately bonded.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him,” Gaga, 32, said in an interview with Good Morning America. “As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

After finishing up the pasta and meatballs, Cooper and Gaga went over to the Grammy winner’s piano where Cooper showed off his vocal chops for the first time, impressing Gaga.

“He began to sing, I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley your voice, you can sing,’ ” she recalled. “Bradley really has been an incredible leader in creating a beautiful family.”

The American Sniper actor also praised his costar in the interview, making her immediately teary eyed.

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her, because that’s quite a vessel to go through,” said Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with the film. “Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.”

With Oscar nominations almost a lock for Cooper, Gaga and the film, the two have often reflected on how much the experience changed them for the better.

“I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her,” Cooper told PEOPLE at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

The singer said the same about her costar and director in a previous Entertainment Weekly interview.

“It just has changed me,” Gaga said of her role in the film.”Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me — it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience.”