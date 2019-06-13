Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Still ‘Care About Each Other’ But Romance Became a ‘Partnership’

Sometimes romance fizzles, even for Hollywood stars.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk called it quits after four years together because “the romance changed to more of a partnership,” an entertainment source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really something going on.”

But the insider assures, “They care about each other.”

Now as the A Star Is Born actor and director, 44, and the model, 33, go their separate ways, their focus with remain on their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Irina Shayk and Bradely Cooper at the 2018 Met Gala.

“To keep a decent relationship and civility, they knew it was time to part and work out a plan for their daughter,” a second source says. “Both of them love their daughter and will be there for her.”

Days after news of the breakup broke, Cooper was seen with friends in West Hollywood at the Sunset Tower, where they met for drinks and stayed for about two hours. Afterward, the Oscar nominee waited for his car in gray pants and a zipped up red sweatshirt.

As for Shayk, she shared a sexy photo of Tuesday enjoying the views in Iceland while on a business trip where she was modeling for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.